Trump slammed by autoimmune patient he’s put in a ‘nightmarish situation’
On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, University of California professor Stacy Torres discussed her reliance on hydroxychloroquine to treat a rare autoimmune disease — and the damage President Donald Trump is doing with his medical misinformation about the drug.
“For 14 years, since I was diagnosed at 26, I have taken hydroxychloroquine to treat Sjogren’s syndrome, a systemic disease that causes crushing fatigue and joint pain, among other symptoms, and can damage the kidneys, liver, lungs, nerves and skin,” wrote Torres. “The president first began touting hydroxychloroquine in March, when he called it a potential “game-changer” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This predictably led to shortages, as doctors and others worried about the virus began stockpiling the drug. Those of us who take the medication for Sjogren’s and other autoimmune conditions, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, were left counting down our pills as we struggled to obtain refills.”
After the FDA declined to recommend hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus and another drug, remdesivir, showed promise, Torres wrote, “I thought the coverage of these developments would be a game-changer for me. But then Monday, despite everything, Trump told reporters: ‘A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it’ — meaning hydroxychloroquine. He heard a lot of ‘good stories’ about it, he said, and consulted with the White House physician.”
“And just like that I’m back to wading through a thick pool of uncertainty, at a time when more uncertainty is the last thing I need,” continued Torres. “Right now I have a little over two months left of my hydroxychloroquine medication supply. I put a big red circle on my calendar to remind me to inquire about obtaining my next refill early.”
“Mr. President, I don’t feel good,” wrote Torres. “My new normal is one of frustration and unnecessary stress, which leaves me vulnerable to worsening health and perhaps could even trigger another autoimmune condition. Colleagues and friends of my family have gotten sick or lost relatives. I don’t know if I will live through this virus; I would clearly face real risks if I were to contract it.”
“With hydroxychloroquine receding from the news in the past few weeks, I thought I could give myself a break from thinking about this nightmarish situation for a quick minute,” concluded Torres. “But with this president it seems there is no rest.”
Texas is allowing bars to reopen on Friday — but dancing will officially be ‘discouraged’
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that day care centers, youth clubs and personal-care services were allowed to open Monday, and starting Friday, myriad other businesses can reopen, including bars, bowling alleys and aquariums at limited capacity. Restaurants can also operate at 50% capacity starting Friday; they've been permitted to operate at 25% capacity since May 1.
Trump to visit factory that requires masks — will he comply?
US President Donald Trump has staunchly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic -- will he finally comply later this week when he visits a Ford factory in key electoral state Michigan that requires them?
A spokeswoman for the automaker told AFP Tuesday that it's up to the White House to decide whether Trump will wear a face mask during his visit.
"Our policy is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the spokeswoman said.
"We shared all of Ford's safety protocols... with the White House ahead of time and in preparation for this trip," she added.
How fundamentalist religion has made the policy response to COVID-19 so much worse
This spring, the novel coronavirus pandemic has raised the issue of the relationship between the blindest kind of religious faith and rational skepticism — this time in two countries that think of themselves as polar opposites and enemies: Supreme Leader Ali Khameini’s Iran and Donald Trump’s America.
On the U.S. side of things, New Orleans pastor Tony Spell, for instance, has twice been arrested for holding church services without a hint of social distancing, despite a ban on such gatherings. His second arrest was for preaching while wearing an ankle monitor and despite the Covid-19 death of at least one of his church members.