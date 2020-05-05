Trump slammed for turning coronavirus plant visit into de facto rally: ‘Are we paying for this?’
As President Donald Trump delivered rally-style remarks at a taxpayer-funded visit to an Arizona Honeywell plant manufacturing medical supplies for the coronavirus pandemic, commenters on social media couldn’t help but notice the event sung Trump’s praises and featured his campaign slogans as if it were a partisan rally — particularly when restauranteur Betty Rivas showed off a “Keep America Great” jacket onstage and proclaimed he would win the Hispanic vote.
