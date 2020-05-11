Trump storms out of briefing after being called out for racism from Chinese-American reporter

Monday’s White House press briefing on coronavirus abruptly ended when a CBS reporter Weijia Jiang called him out on his spin over coronavirus testing — and the president began arguing.

Jiang asked Trump why he keeps repeatedly boasting about how the United States is best in the world at testing when 80,000 Americans are dead. Trump snapped back, “… that’s a nasty question.”

Jiang, who is Chinese-American, asked, “Why did you say ‘China’ to me?” At which point Trump abruptly ended the interview and walked away from the press pool.

Trump then pointed to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for a question, then refused to allow her to answer her question and ultimately stormed out.

See the video below: