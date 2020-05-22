Quantcast
Trump supporters angrily attack CNN’s Jake Tapper for holding a memorial for COVID-19 victims

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday announced that his network planned to host a memorial special for the tens of thousands of Americans who have died from COVID-19 over the last two months.

“More than 90,000 people in the US have died from Covid-19,” Tapper wrote on Twitter. “On Sunday, May 31 at noon ET, CNN will be holding a memorial for those lost.”

The CNN host then posted a link where viewers could submit names and photos of people who have been lost to the disease.

While many of Tapper’s followers said they were grateful for the memorial, several supporters of President Donald Trump angrily attacked him for not holding a similar memorial for 2009 H1N1 pandemic, when an estimated 12,000 Americans died of the disease over the span of an entire year.

Check out some of the angry reactions below.

