Trump supporters angrily attack CNN’s Jake Tapper for holding a memorial for COVID-19 victims

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday announced that his network planned to host a memorial special for the tens of thousands of Americans who have died from COVID-19 over the last two months.

“More than 90,000 people in the US have died from Covid-19,” Tapper wrote on Twitter. “On Sunday, May 31 at noon ET, CNN will be holding a memorial for those lost.”

The CNN host then posted a link where viewers could submit names and photos of people who have been lost to the disease.

While many of Tapper’s followers said they were grateful for the memorial, several supporters of President Donald Trump angrily attacked him for not holding a similar memorial for 2009 H1N1 pandemic, when an estimated 12,000 Americans died of the disease over the span of an entire year.

Check out some of the angry reactions below.

The @DNC and @cnn will attempt to hid their collective boners during this memorial. Yeah, people died, but orange man bad, so it’s worth it. At this point, what difference does it make? — Ross (@RawseDubya) May 22, 2020

National deaths AVERAGE In AGE of 80. +or-

What's the average age on that zoom pixel calouge ? — Anthony Fabio carleo (@CarleoAnthony) May 22, 2020

Approximately 1.15 million Americans have died already this year. Fuck the rest of them, right @jaketapper ? — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) May 22, 2020

I don't recall you doing a similar thing for the 12,000 Americans who died from Swine Flu in 2009, or the 80,000 who died of regular flu in 2018, why the difference, Jake? — Dave Burgess (@daverburgess) May 22, 2020

Why didn’t we remember those who died from H1N1? Generally curious. After all 1,800 children died. — Shadow Banned (@ShadowBanned00) May 22, 2020

That’s a bullshit number and you’re a bullshit person — Jim (@Ringo1256) May 22, 2020

Don’t take a pill that could save your life but let’s hold a memorial — donate a kidney? (@Daveinwi4trump) May 22, 2020

NY and NJ has 512,785 cases and 47,506 deaths. Nearly half of the total for the US. — MJM (@IMKing42) May 22, 2020

CNN once again cheering for more dead Americans. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) May 22, 2020

Bull$hit numbers — Major Pain (@Roberts11Major) May 22, 2020