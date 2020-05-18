Trump supporters flock to bar that vowed to defy lockdown — and get disappointed when owner chickens out
A group of people in Albany, Minnesota on Monday flocked to a bar that had promised to defy the state’s lockdown orders — only to be disappointed when the owner announced that he wasn’t going to reopen after all.
As reported by Paul Blume of local news station Fox News 9, Shady’s bar owner Kris Schiffler drew a big crowd to his establishment by telling people that he would no longer abide by state orders to remain shut.
When people arrived, however, Schiffler told them that he was staying closed because he was under legal threats from the state attorney general.
“The risk isn’t worth the reward,” Schiffler complained in justifying his decision to stay shut. “They just keep threatening us with more things and more things and more things, and now he wants to audit our taxes!”
Nonetheless, the owner encouraged his supporters, many of whom came to his bar waving Trump flags and wearing Trump paraphernalia, to donate to his GoFundMe page to help pay for legal fees in his fight with the state.
As of this writing, the page has raised more than $200,000 out of its original goal of $100,000.
Watch the video below.
BREAKING: Shady’s bar owner in Albany just tells large crowd he can’t open as he planned at noon. Says lawyers have advised him not to contest the Attorney General’s demands here. pic.twitter.com/EdHPWf9AsR
— Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) May 18, 2020
2020 Election
One of Trump’s biggest 2016 donors has ‘ghosted’ the president over his botched coronavirus response: report
In the 2016 election, there were two distinct types of Trump voters: (1) the hardcore MAGA base and (2) independents who weren’t fond of Donald Trump but disliked the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, even more. Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel clearly fell into the first category, making substantial donations to Trump’s campaign and speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention. But journalists Lachlan Cartwright, Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay, in the Daily Beast, report that Thiel has “taken on a dramatically reduced — if not altogether nonexistent — role in pushing for Trump 2020.” And Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to blame.
Breaking Banner
Officer who shot Breonna Taylor to death is a ‘dirty cop’ with a ‘vendetta’ — according to ongoing federal lawsuit
A federal lawsuit is accusing one of the narcotics detectives in the shooting death of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor of violating the civil rights of suspects, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.
The suit, which was filed in October 2019 by Kendrick Wilson, says Officer Brett Hankison's “fatal misdeed was attracting the unwanted and undeserved attention” of Hankison who had decided that Wilson, “for one reason or another, had to be engaging in illegal activity, and that he had to ensure his conviction.”
COVID-19
Putin intervenes as Russia’s Dagestan faces virus ‘catastrophe’
President Vladimir Putin was forced to intervene personally on Monday in the epidemic sweeping Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan, as local officials described the coronavirus situation as a "catastrophe."
For several days now, there have rumors of mounting fatalities and overwhelmed hospitals in the mountainous majority-Muslim region and local medical staff have taken to social media to make frantic appeals.
Dagestan's top cleric, Mufti Akhmad Abdulayev, described the situation as dire and pleaded to the Kremlin for help.
"The scope of the catastrophe is forcing us to appeal to you," he told Putin via video link Monday. "Please, bring your attention to Dagestan."