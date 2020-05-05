Trump supporters harass reporters for wearing masks ahead of presidential visit: ‘It looks weak – especially for men’

President Donald Trump headed to Arizona Tuesday to tour a Honeywell factory where they are making N95 masks, but some of his supporters were disgusted by reporters wearing masks ahead of the visit.

According to BrieAnna J. Frank at the Arizona Republic, one man approached them to say that wearing a mask is an example of “submission,” though he didn’t clarify to whom.

“It’s muzzling yourself, it looks weak – especially for men,” the man told them.

“We’re being accused of fear-mongering, not knowing anything and being ‘pieces of shit,'” said Frank.

She noted that the man began asking her a series of questions that she refused to engage. He then turned to an older male reporter and asked “I’m sure you know, but I doubt she does. What are you, 2-3 years out of college? What business do you have writing the news?”

“You’re on the wrong side of history,” a woman can be heard shouting.

“You’re on the wrong side of patriotism – you’re like communists,” said a man.

A man wearing horns and body paint then yelled a “thanks” to President Donald Trump and to “Q,” a reference to the Q Anon conspiracy theory.

Watch the videos below:

“You’re on the wrong side of history.” “You’re on the wrong side of patriotism – you’re like communists,” says a group of @realDonaldTrump supporters toward myself and other journalists here. @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Fy2nb7maf5 — BrieAnna J. Frank 🌵 (@brieannafrank) May 5, 2020

Here’s more video from the interactions between @realDonaldTrump supporters and media here outside of @Honeywell_Aero in Phoenix. Journalists are being accused of leading the country into socialism and facism. We’re asked why we’re not looking into Iraq/Venezuela. @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fiv7qJHMmC — BrieAnna J. Frank 🌵 (@brieannafrank) May 5, 2020

9:32 am – myself + other journalists here are being harassed for wearing masks. One man says: “It’s submission, it’s muzzling yourself, it looks weak – especially for men.” We’re being accused of fear-mongering, not knowing anything + being “pieces of shit.” 🤗🤗@azcentral — BrieAnna J. Frank 🌵 (@brieannafrank) May 5, 2020

Here’s part of my interview with Jake Angeli, the 32-year old man I previously posted about, who thanked the president @realDonaldTrump and Q. He applauded the work of the president and criticized that of the press. @azcentral pic.twitter.com/PbQFGhNCq6 — BrieAnna J. Frank 🌵 (@brieannafrank) May 5, 2020