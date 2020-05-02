Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporters trashing new COVID-19 drug because the president pushed hydroxychloroquine first: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

For weeks, President Donald Trump’s backers on TV went all in on hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria and autoimmune drug that had horrific side effects and little evidence backing it, as a potential treatment for coronavirus.

Now, the medical community is showing promising results for the antiviral drug remdesivir. But this time, according to Politico, many of Trump’s backers don’t believe the experts — even as Trump himself expresses hope in the drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over three weeks ago, hydroxychloroquine was all the rage in MAGA world, despite flawed and scattered evidence about whether drug could help cure coronavirus. Now there is another drug, remdesivir, with positive early scientific data,” wrote Tina Nguyen. “Much of MAGA world wants little to do with it.”

“Indeed, the same segment of the right that claimed scientists and the media were deliberately downplaying hydroxychloroquine in order to hurt Trump’s standing are now the ones downplaying remdesivir,” continued the report. “On Fox News, Laura Ingraham suggested that remdesivir, as a newer drug being produced by the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, could be unsafe and expensive. Those who initially helped raise the profile of hydroxychloroquine raised doubts about the remdesivir studies.”

“The unexpected reaction appears to stem from the differences in how the two drugs came into the public spotlight,” wrote Nguyen. “Hydroxychloroquine bubbled up through the MAGA grassroots — little-known investors promoted it online, got on Fox News and suddenly the president was talking about it from the White House. Remdesivir’s progress came through a government-funded trial that had the blessing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the bête noire of Trump hardliners who blame the government’s top infectious disease expert for undermining the president and causing unnecessary economic damage with his social-distancing guidelines.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters trashing new COVID-19 drug because the president pushed hydroxychloroquine first: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

For weeks, President Donald Trump's backers on TV went all in on hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria and autoimmune drug that had horrific side effects and little evidence backing it, as a potential treatment for coronavirus.

Now, the medical community is showing promising results for the antiviral drug remdesivir. But this time, according to Politico, many of Trump's backers don't believe the experts — even as Trump himself expresses hope in the drug.

"Over three weeks ago, hydroxychloroquine was all the rage in MAGA world, despite flawed and scattered evidence about whether drug could help cure coronavirus. Now there is another drug, remdesivir, with positive early scientific data," wrote Tina Nguyen. "Much of MAGA world wants little to do with it."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans in tight races flee Trump as November election disaster looms: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

According to a report in the New York Times, Republican officeholders in competitive districts fear Donald Trump's unpopularity -- particularly in light of his coronavirus failures and the subsequent collapse of the economy -- will swamp their chances of holding onto their seats in November.

As GOP lawmaker put it: "I'm holding on."

"It is a tricky task for lawmakers like [Rep. Fred] Upton (R-MI) in centrist districts throughout the country, who understand that their re-election prospects — and any hope their party might have of taking back the House of Representatives — could rise or fall based on how they address the pandemic. Already considered a politically endangered species before the novel coronavirus began ravaging the United States, these moderates are now working to counter the risk that their electoral fates could become tied to Mr. Trump’s response at a time when the independent voters whose support they need are increasingly unhappy with his performance," the report notes before adding, "The president’s combative news conferences, which his own political advisers have counseled him to curtail, have made the challenge all the steeper."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Fear and loathing at the White House: A journey into the heart of the American nightmare

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

We were somewhere outside the Oval Office on the edge of the reality-based community when the drugs began to take hold. I remember saying something like, "I feel a bit lightheaded, maybe you should lead the briefing today..." And suddenly there was a terrible roar and the sky was full of what looked like huge bats, all swooping and screeching and diving all around us, and a voice was screaming, "Holy Jesus! What are these goddamned animals?" and then I realized it was my voice, and the bats were coming out of my own mouth.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 