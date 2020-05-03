Trump tells desperate Alabama woman who is inches from eviction ‘you’re going to get a better job’

In perhaps the most callous example of disconnectedness, President Donald Trump told an Alabama woman desperate for help that everything will be fine.

During the Fox News town hall Sunday, a woman from Alabama asked Trump what she should do because she’s lost her job, is behind on her bills and is close to being evicted. She hasn’t gotten unemployment and still hasn’t been given a stimulus check, but the president claimed all would still be well.

“You’ll get a job where you’ll make more money, frankly …I have a good feel for this stuff…we have to get it back open safely but as quickly as possible,” Trump said. He claimed she would ultimately “get a better job.”

Watch below: