Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media companies if they don’t stop fact-checking his tweets

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to “close down” social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter if they didn’t stop fact-checking his tweets about mail-in voting.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” the president wrote on Twitter. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s angry tirade was sparked when Twitter added a link at the end of one of the president’s tweets that offered users additional facts about mail-in voting, which the president has falsely claimed is rife with fraud.

Trump continued to attack mail-in voting in his tweet, and falsely labeled it a conspiracy to bring down Republicans.

“Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country,” Trump fumed. “It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media companies if they don’t stop fact-checking his tweets

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ‘frustrated and angry’ that Americans care more about COVID-19 than his Biden smears: White House reporter

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump sees himself as the real victim of the coronavirus pandemic, and a White House correspondent says that's why he can't show sympathy for the 100,000 dead.

The president just can't bring himself to act as "consoler-in-chief," Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe," because he's frustrated over COVID-19's damage to his re-election campaign strategy.

"This is a president who has been from the very beginning of this crisis has been frustrated and angry this has happened to him, and ill-prepared," Lemire said. "He was going into this year expecting to run for re-election on the back of a strong economy against what he thought would be a weak Democratic foe, and that all went away."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump allies are starting to freak out over Biden’s lead: ‘Take the gloves off and put him away!’

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

Allies of President Donald Trump are starting to worry that they're running out of time to seriously dent former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in the polls.

Politico reports that the Trump campaign has been hurling all kinds of mud at Biden -- including attacks on his mental state and his purported soft approach to China -- but so far none of it has stuck.

"Listen, the American voters remember Biden as the happy grandfather during the Obama presidency," a former Trump 2016 campaign official explained about the difficulty in bringing Biden down. "The more you can do to imprint a damaging impression of Biden heading into the fall, the better off the Trump campaign will be."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image