Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media companies if they don’t stop fact-checking his tweets

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to “close down” social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter if they didn’t stop fact-checking his tweets about mail-in voting.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” the president wrote on Twitter. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

Trump’s angry tirade was sparked when Twitter added a link at the end of one of the president’s tweets that offered users additional facts about mail-in voting, which the president has falsely claimed is rife with fraud.

Trump continued to attack mail-in voting in his tweet, and falsely labeled it a conspiracy to bring down Republicans.

“Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country,” Trump fumed. “It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

