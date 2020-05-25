Quantcast
Trump threatens to pull RNC out of North Carolina unless Dem governor caves to allow mass gatherings

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor didn’t bow to his demands to allow mass gatherings.

“Democrat Governor Roy Cooper is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena,” the president wrote on Twitter. “In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space.”

Trump then issued an ultimatum to Cooper: Let the RNC fill the arena to full capacity or lose the 2020 RNC.

“They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied,” Trump wrote. “If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

