Trump threw Pompeo ‘under the bus’ by admitting he was the one who wanted the IG fired: CNN analyst
On CNN Monday, Dana Bash pointed out that President Donald Trump’s remarks about the firing of the State Department inspector general directly implicate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“I was talking to a source on Capitol Hill just before coming on,” said Bash. “The suspicion was initially this inspector general at the State Department might have been because of impeachment, because he provided some documents to Capitol Hill over the objection of political appointees at the State Department. But as Kylie [Atwood] just said, her excellent reporting, the feeling on Capitol Hill as well, those who do oversight of the State Department, is that it was those two investigations that made the Secretary of State look bad.”
“Just think about what the president just said,” added Bash. “The president kind of threw the Secretary of State under the bus, although throwing him under the bus is what it would be in normal times. If he doesn’t really care, I guess they’re all just kind of doing everything that seems so inappropriate even though it is legal, they’re doing it in plain sight.”
Sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s killer Snapchatted his dead body — because she’s a ‘huge fan of true crime’: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Lindsey McMichael, the sister and daughter of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, posted pictures of his dead body on Snapchat — reportedly because she is a "huge fan of true crime."
According to the report, Lindsey, 30 years old, disputed this characterization to The Sun, saying, “It was more of a, ‘Holy shit, I can’t believe this has happened.’" She acknowledged that, "It was absolutely poor judgment.”
‘He does not want to hear the truth’: Former Pentagon inspector general slams Trump for firing government watchdogs
A former federal inspector general on Monday slammed President Donald Trump for going on a firing spree targeting IGs who have been launching probes of his administration.
Gordon Heddell, a former inspector general at both the Department of Labor and the Department of Defense who served under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, told CNN's John Berman that Trump has been slowly tearing down institutions that are capable of holding his administration accountable.
"It's very simple: He does not want to hear the truth," Heddell said. "Inspectors general were created to provide transparency, and to do it in a way that is absolutely independent of politics. And when these inspectors general speak the truth, they are basically being told by this administration that we do not want to hear it."