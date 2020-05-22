Trump to withdraw US from ‘Open Skies’ treaty
Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump announced Thursday he plans to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty with Russia, the third arms control pact Trump has abrogated since coming to office.The US leader said Moscow had not stuck to its commitments under the 18-year-old pact, which was designed to improve military transparency and confidence between the superpowers.”Russia did not adhere to the treaty,” Trump told reporters at the White House.”So until they adhere, we will pull out.”Moscow quickly countered that the pullout would damage European security and harm the inter…
Bill Clinton, James Patterson to release second crime thriller
New York (AFP) - Former US president Bill Clinton will publish another crime novel, co-author James Patterson said Thursday, this time centered on the kidnapping of an American first daughter.The two-term Democratic leader co-wrote the thriller entitled "The President's Daughter" with renowned author Patterson, the pair's second book following 2018's behind-the-scenes White House drama "The President is Missing."The duo's debut, centered on cyberattack dangers, sold more than 3 million copies."Working with @BillClinton has been a highlight of my career and I'm thrilled to have the chance to wr... (more…)
Passengers for Garrison Keillor’s canceled ‘Prairie Home’ cruise won’t get a full refund
MINNEAPOLIS — The “Prairie Home Companion” faithful that signed up for a canceled cruise won’t be getting all their money back. But Garrison Keillor and his team are working to make sure they’re not completely sunk.When water-bound voyages were scrapped due to the pandemic, most passengers received full refunds or full credit for future bookings. But it’s a different story for those who registered for chartered trips such as “Prairie Home Companion at Sea,” which was scheduled to set sail on March 18.The ship’s operator, Holland America Line, agreed in early April to write a partial refund che... (more…)
As acting intelligence chair, Rubio can be the ‘Trump whisperer’ on foreign policy
Florida’s senior U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio should make the most of his talents as “Trump whisperer.” He could help elevate the country’s stature in the eyes of a disappointed world.This week, Republican leaders tapped Rubio to be acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of the most powerful committees in Congress.His predecessor, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, is under investigation for recent suspicious stock transactions after being briefed about the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He has stepped aside.Rubio, the committee’s most influential and knowledgeable member, is th... (more…)