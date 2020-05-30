Trump Tower is ‘under siege’ as Chicago Police make arrests to defend the president’s building

Protesters marched on Trump Tower in Chicago on Saturday, as Chicago police in riot gear and on horses defend the president’s building.

State police were deployed to the scene to back up local police, who are reportedly arresting protesters.

On video showed protesters taking a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Actor John Cusack was among those documenting the protest.

Here are some of the images from the scene:

Illinois State Police marching up Wabash toward the Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/DGcxO11qbc — Dan Mihalopoulos (@dmihalopoulos) May 30, 2020

The bridge has been raised on Michigan Ave., blocking access to Trump Tower if you’re heading North. pic.twitter.com/WM7NTaDulI — Diana, I’m her (@DirtyComoDiana) May 30, 2020

Stand off between cops and protesters on Wabash Bridge in the Shadow of Trump Tower. #Chicago #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/1wBj40QdBe — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) May 30, 2020

Chicago police take away some protesters near the Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/dlt5qq85qY — Dan Mihalopoulos (@dmihalopoulos) May 30, 2020

Things are growing more and more tense on Wabash Bridge near Trump Tower as cops march along and clash with protesters. #Chicago #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/9fNZJOUeG1 — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) May 30, 2020