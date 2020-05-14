Trump trade adviser predicts California will become a red state
On Fox News Thursday, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro predicted that California will become a red state, due to residents being unhappy with stay-at-home orders and other economic restrictions.
“California is my home state,” said Navarro. “I think it’s going to become a red state with that kind of leadership. The reality is that if we don’t open this economy back up, we’re not going to have an economy.”
Republicans haven’t been competitive in California at the presidential level since the 1980s, and recent demographic changes have caused previously conservative strongholds like Orange County to become heavily Democratic. The GOP recently managed to recapture a northern Los Angeles County congressional seat in a low-turnout special election, but there is no evidence Republicans are competitive in the November election.
Public polling has broadly shown that people around the country support stay-at-home orders by wide margins, over the alternative of opening without a plan to control coronavirus and risking public health.
Peter Navarro says California is going to become a red state and he calls for the economy to reopen pic.twitter.com/C0Co4oecHo
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
Breaking Banner
Trump to hold Space Force event — two weeks before the release of Netflix’s new Steve Carell satire
President Donald Trump may be providing late-night comedians with even more fodder as he takes a break from his coronavirus response for a Space Force photo-op on Friday.
"President Donald Trump will be presented with the Space Force flag at the White House on Friday, his latest effort to herald the launch of the new branch of the U.S. military," Bloomberg News reported Thursday. "Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General John Raymond, the force’s chief of space operations, will give the flag to Trump, according to two people familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity."
Breaking Banner
GOP senator turns over ‘information’ to the feds on stock trades following search warrant on colleague
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has turned over information about her stock trades to federal investigators, following a search warrant being executed against fellow Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for similar allegations.
"In a statement on Thursday evening, a Loeffler spokesperson said the senator 'has forwarded documents and information' to the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Senate Ethics Committee 'establishing that she and her husband acted entirely appropriately and observed both the letter and the spirit of the law,'" reported Lachlan Markey. "Loeffler’s sharing of that information comes as the FBI probes insider trading allegations against members of Congress who sold stocks in the weeks before the coronavirus outbreak sent markets plummeting."
CNN
Mitch McConnell mocked after admitting he was ‘wrong’ on Obama: ‘Backed into a corner’
On Fox News Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) admitted he had been 'wrong' that President Barack Obama had not left a pandemic plan, when confronted by anchor Bret Baier.
McConnell's about-face drew mockery from social media, with many commentators gleeful that the Republican had admitted to a major falsehood.
Mitch McConnell is backed into a corner and forced to admit he lied about the Obama administration not leaving a pandemic plan, on Fox.pic.twitter.com/zvUdlHiHeL