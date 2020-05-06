Quantcast
Trump vetoes bipartisan resolution restricting war powers against Iran

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump vetoed a resolution intended to restrict his ability to engage in acts of war against Iran.

This measure passed the Senate in February, with a bipartisan majority of 55-45. The Republicans who voted against the president include Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Todd Young (R-IN), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rand Paul (R-KY), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and Mike Lee (R-UT). The next month, the House passed it 227-186.

The measure will probably not have the votes to override the president’s veto.


