Trump was ‘delighted with the campaign swag’ masks — but refused to wear one: Washington Post

The leader of the free world met with his 2020 campaign manager on Thursday to review campaign-branded masks.

“Trump was delighted with the campaign swag and approved its distribution for public sale, officials said, and Parscale posted a photo on Twitter of himself wearing the mask,” The New York Times reported Friday evening. “But that was the only time anyone involved in the meeting had worn any sort of face covering, the officials said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The anecdote appeared in a major story titled, “Trump flouts coronavirus protocols as security experts warn of need to protect president from a lethal threat.”

The newspaper spoke with one former Trump White House official who has heard complaints from former coworkers.

“Normally the White House would defer to the medical unit on safety. They would defer to the Secret Service on security,” he former aide said. “But in this White House, everybody seems to be just doing their own thing.”