Trump was ‘delighted with the campaign swag’ masks — but refused to wear one: Washington Post

Published

1 min ago

on

The leader of the free world met with his 2020 campaign manager on Thursday to review campaign-branded masks.

“Trump was delighted with the campaign swag and approved its distribution for public sale, officials said, and Parscale posted a photo on Twitter of himself wearing the mask,” The New York Times reported Friday evening. “But that was the only time anyone involved in the meeting had worn any sort of face covering, the officials said.”

The anecdote appeared in a major story titled, “Trump flouts coronavirus protocols as security experts warn of need to protect president from a lethal threat.”

The newspaper spoke with one former Trump White House official who has heard complaints from former coworkers.

“Normally the White House would defer to the medical unit on safety. They would defer to the Secret Service on security,” he former aide said. “But in this White House, everybody seems to be just doing their own thing.”


NYT needs their entire front-page to demonstrate America’s unemployment catastrophe

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

America's staggering unemployment crisis was put into context on the front page of Saturday's New York Times.

The newspaper used the entire sixth column to demonstate America's drop in employment in context with a chart running across the top of the front page.

The chart appeared under the banner headline, "U.S. UNEMPLOYMENT IS WORST SINCE DEPRESSION."

A photo of Saturday's front page was posted online by Josh Crutchmer, the newspaper's print planning editor.

saturday's @nytimes front page: u.s. unemployment is worst since depression pic.twitter.com/amsjkY3qnq

Election doomsday 2020: Here’s how scholars fear the Trump-Biden race could go terribly wrong

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

With six months to go until November’s 2020 election, dozens of America’s top legal minds convened to consider what would have been unthinkable before Donald Trump’s presidency. They gathered to brainstorm what could be done to prevent the country from descending into a “civil war-like scenario,” as one participant put it, if Trump and Joe Biden both claim that they won the presidency—and won’t back down.

Their May 4 teleconference parsed a series of nightmare scenarios in the aftermath of the November 3 election that would lead to competing Electoral College results being sent to Congress from battleground states—one issued by a Republican legislature backing Trump, and another issued by the Democratic governor backing Biden.

Internet reacts to Ivanka Trump’s assistant testing positive for COVID-19: ‘Really starting to make the rounds’

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

On Friday, first daughter Ivanka Trump's personal assistant reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Although the assistant hasn't had close contact with her for weeks and both she and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have tested negative, it marks even further spread of the virus among White House staff.

Commenters on social media had a number of opinions on the news:

These personnel COVID leaks are remarkable even for this White House https://t.co/rsmRkXYLHr

— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 9, 2020

