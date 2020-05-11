TrumpDeathToll81K trends as president tries to boast about his coronavirus success

On Monday, President Donald Trump gave a press conference trying to boast about his administration’s efforts to secure new testing capacity for COVID-19.

But his words did little to impress commenters on social media, as #TrumpDeathToll81K — which emerged earlier in the day — continued to trend heavily on Twitter.

Zero national testing strategy.

Zero leadership.

Zero responsibility.

Zero empathy.

Zero solutions. #TrumpDeathToll81K — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) May 11, 2020

Open the White House to the public if it's so SAFE. #TrumpDeathToll81K — justjudi (@HiscoxJudi) May 11, 2020

I'm no fucking mathematician but the #trumpdeathtoll81k seems to be slightly higher than 15 going to zero. — doodle-nightly live #DJ JAM 8pm EST-hedz (@smallpencilclub) May 11, 2020

"President Body Bags" now has the U.S. at over 81,000 dead Americans because of his incompetence but not a single tweet expressing empathy or compassion. To Trump, these lives mean nothing! #TrumpDeathToll81K — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 11, 2020

#TrumpDeathToll81K You once told the American People that the corona virus wouldn't be that bad. Trump you are responsible for 81K deaths. pic.twitter.com/0E0hdK2zsR — VietNam Vet 68-69 (@edwardr18548272) May 11, 2020

Putting a lie on a giant poster doesn't make it true. The USA is not leading the world in testing per capita, nor is it leading all other countries combined. The #TrumpDeathToll81K does, however, lead the world in DEATHS. pic.twitter.com/mDzYwAJeYK — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 11, 2020

Wow, more than 800K views on a 6-minute montage of every lie @realDonaldTrump has told about the #coronavirus. Definitely don't retweet this, as the president seems a little unhinged lately and we'd hate it to get to a million views.#TrumpDeathToll81Kpic.twitter.com/VnWqrsqxrj — chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) May 11, 2020