Trump’s 2020 campaign accidentally recognizes CNN’s Chris Cuomo for his ‘unwavering support’

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed contempt for CNN, even once retweeting an image of himself wrestling the CNN logo to the ground. In particular, Trump and his supporters are not fans of primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, with whom his son has had social media fights.
So it was cause for hilarity on Tuesday, when Trump’s campaign sent an email to Cuomo thanking him for his “unwavering support” of the president and inviting him to join something called the “Presidential Honor Roll.”
None of this happened with the campaign’s knowledge. It is standard practice for both Democratic and Republican political campaigns to use software that slots the name of each person on their email list into the subject line of their fundraising email, in order to increase click responses.
But many journalists subscribe to the campaigns of politicians on both sides, to see what they are telling their supporters. And as a result, sometimes incongruous moments like this can happen.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.