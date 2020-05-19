Trump’s 2020 campaign accidentally recognizes CNN’s Chris Cuomo for his ‘unwavering support’

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed contempt for CNN, even once retweeting an image of himself wrestling the CNN logo to the ground. In particular, Trump and his supporters are not fans of primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, with whom his son has had social media fights.

So it was cause for hilarity on Tuesday, when Trump’s campaign sent an email to Cuomo thanking him for his “unwavering support” of the president and inviting him to join something called the “Presidential Honor Roll.”

None of this happened with the campaign’s knowledge. It is standard practice for both Democratic and Republican political campaigns to use software that slots the name of each person on their email list into the subject line of their fundraising email, in order to increase click responses.

But many journalists subscribe to the campaigns of politicians on both sides, to see what they are telling their supporters. And as a result, sometimes incongruous moments like this can happen.