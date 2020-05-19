Quantcast
Trump’s 2020 campaign accidentally recognizes CNN’s Chris Cuomo for his ‘unwavering support’

Published

1 min ago

on

Chris Cuomo eye-roll

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed contempt for CNN, even once retweeting an image of himself wrestling the CNN logo to the ground. In particular, Trump and his supporters are not fans of primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, with whom his son has had social media fights.

So it was cause for hilarity on Tuesday, when Trump’s campaign sent an email to Cuomo thanking him for his “unwavering support” of the president and inviting him to join something called the “Presidential Honor Roll.”

None of this happened with the campaign’s knowledge. It is standard practice for both Democratic and Republican political campaigns to use software that slots the name of each person on their email list into the subject line of their fundraising email, in order to increase click responses.

But many journalists subscribe to the campaigns of politicians on both sides, to see what they are telling their supporters. And as a result, sometimes incongruous moments like this can happen.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Legal expert warns of ‘Phase Two’ in Trump’s game plan for pushing the bogus ‘Obamagate’ theory

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has recently been promoting a far-right conspiracy theory known as “Obamagate,” which claims that in 2016 and 2017, former President Barack Obama and his allies in the Democratic Party committed illegal or unethical acts to harm Trump and his allies — including Michael Flynn.

Legal expert Ryan Goodman, who teaches at the New York University School of Law, addresses the “Obamagate” theory in an article for Just Security and explains why it is a “disinformation campaign.”

Breaking Banner

Texas is allowing bars to reopen on Friday — but dancing will officially be ‘discouraged’

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that day care centers, youth clubs and personal-care services were allowed to open Monday, and starting Friday, myriad other businesses can reopen, including bars, bowling alleys and aquariums at limited capacity. Restaurants can also operate at 50% capacity starting Friday; they've been permitted to operate at 25% capacity since May 1.

Breaking Banner

How fundamentalist religion has made the policy response to COVID-19 so much worse

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

This spring, the novel coronavirus pandemic has raised the issue of the relationship between the blindest kind of religious faith and rational skepticism — this time in two countries that think of themselves as polar opposites and enemies: Supreme Leader Ali Khameini’s Iran and Donald Trump’s America.

On the U.S. side of things, New Orleans pastor Tony Spell, for instance, has twice been arrested for holding church services without a hint of social distancing, despite a ban on such gatherings. His second arrest was for preaching while wearing an ankle monitor and despite the Covid-19 death of at least one of his church members.

