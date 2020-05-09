Quantcast
Trump’s 2020 election fate could be in the hands of one lone Democratic governor

48 mins ago

On Saturday, Politico reported on the power held by Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) to decide whether the Republican National Convention can move forward as planned.

“He’s a Democratic governor, up for reelection in a Republican-leaning Southern swing state, pushing a go-slow approach to reopening the economy as protests intensify and neighboring states move quicker,” wrote Maya King. “But that’s just the start: How the first-term governor handles his state’s reopening will likely dictate whether President Donald Trump and the Republican Party can forge ahead with a full-fledged convention in Charlotte this summer.”

“As one of a handful of Democratic governors in a Trump-friendly state, Cooper’s handling of the coronavirus is a test of his leadership and political savvy,” continued the report. “So far, his wait-and-see approach to reopening North Carolina has boded well for him: A late April Meredith Poll showed two-thirds of North Carolinians — including a plurality of Republicans — approve of his job performance.”

“But what makes Cooper’s situation unique is the authority he wields over the other party’s national convention. Trump has been adamant about having a full-scale in-person convention, but as those plans forge ahead, Cooper will have to walk a fine line between protecting and alienating his constituents,” said the report. “The governor could ban such a large gathering outright. Or he could limit the number of people allowed to gather in any given place. But any moves to curb the convention could inflame Trump and his base — and prove politically costly to Cooper in November.”

So far, Cooper is silent on whether he plans to do anything that would limit the convention, and Republican leaders say they have not discussed the matter with him. Additionally, many Democrats in the state want the convention to move forward, because it would provide an economic boost and create jobs in the middle of a plunging economy.

“According to a report from the governor’s office, North Carolina is flattening its coronavirus curve,” said the report. “But if North Carolina sees a second wave of infections close to August, Cooper will have to make a decision on whether or not Trump’s show will go on.”


