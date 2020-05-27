Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘accidental culture war’ over wearing masks shows he’s a ‘slave to his own character flaws’: op-ed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Paul Waldman contends that while many of President Trump’s public statements are calculated to help his agenda, there are countless times where his words actually work against him, one example being the “accidental” culture war he started over wearing masks in public during the coronavirus outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is partly a story about Trump’s failing ability to convince the public to share his views, but it’s also about his own internal conflict,” Waldman writes. “Trump is not waging an anti-mask war. He’s vacillating back and forth, one day announcing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and another day refusing to wear a mask at a photo op, one day mocking a reporter for wearing a mask and another day wearing one (briefly) at a factory tour.”

According to Waldman, it’s almost as if Trump got trapped in a culture war he knows he’s losing but can’t quite end because he’s a “slave to his own character flaws.” The concept of responsibility and respect that goes along with wearing a mask is “completely alien to Trump,” Waldman writes, adding that the “very idea of chipping in” is repellent to him.

“His entire life is a story about stepping on other people in pursuit of his own interests,” he writes. “This is the man who said not paying his taxes “makes me smart,” as though anyone who contributes to their country is a sucker.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We’re not a nanny state here’: Georgia gov says ‘we can’t keep fighting the virus from our living room’

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced this Wednesday that he'll continue to roll back lockdown orders as long as people continue to practice social distancing guidelines, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kemp says that the state's data is looking good and downplayed reports about rising numbers of new cases.

“It’s one reason I opened up the state when I did. I felt like our people had learned a lot. They get it. They know what they need to do,” he said. “We can’t keep fighting the virus from our living room.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany draws outrage for claiming there’s no ‘reason’ to allow more mail-in voting

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

On Wednesday, despite a new report that she herself has voted by mail nearly a dozen times, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took to Twitter to blast proposals to expand mail-in voting — and suggested Democrats were pushing it "without a reason."

President @realDonaldTrump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘George Floyd was lynched’: Church sign blasts white supremacy as ‘the most dangerous virus’

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

A church in St. Petersburg, Florida, is taking an opportunity to speak out in support of the family of George Floyd, who died this Monday after a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for up to eight minutes.

A sign outside the church was updated to read, "George Floyd was lynched today by the police. We can’t breathe!" On the opposite of the marquee, it reads, "White Supremacy: The most dangerous virus infecting our country since 1942."

Speaking to News Channel 8, the pastor of Allendale United Methodist Church said that Floyd "should be alive today."

Continue Reading
 
 