Trump’s ATF nominee stalled after conservatives express concerns over his position on gun rights

Published

43 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s appointee to the lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was stalled Tuesday as conservatives expressed concern over his position on guns, Politico reported.

Chuck Canterbury, the former president of the Fraternal Order of Police was nominated last year but his appointment was held up by Republicans. Trump has complained that it was Democrats who held up nominations in the Senate.

“I don’t personally support any more restrictions than are currently in the law,” said Canterbury when speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) demanded to know why the FOP supported an expansion of laws mandating background checks. Canterbury said that it was something that the FOP members wanted and it was his job to uphold what the members wanted. An overwhelming majority of Americans agree with expanded background checks, but the gun lobby opposes it.


How fundamentalist religion has made the policy response to COVID-19 so much worse

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

This spring, the novel coronavirus pandemic has raised the issue of the relationship between the blindest kind of religious faith and rational skepticism — this time in two countries that think of themselves as polar opposites and enemies: Supreme Leader Ali Khameini’s Iran and Donald Trump’s America.

On the U.S. side of things, New Orleans pastor Tony Spell, for instance, has twice been arrested for holding church services without a hint of social distancing, despite a ban on such gatherings. His second arrest was for preaching while wearing an ankle monitor and despite the Covid-19 death of at least one of his church members.

All Texans can vote by mail after judge rules absentee ballot restrictions are illegal

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

A federal judge on Tuesday opened a path for a massive expansion in absentee voting in Texas by ordering that all state voters regardless of age qualify for a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic.

Days after two hour preliminary injunction hearing in San Antonio, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery agreed with individual Texas voters and the Texas Democratic Party that voters would face irreparable harm if existing age eligibility rules for voting by mail remain in place for elections held while the coronavirus remains in wide circulation. Under his order, which will surely be appealed, voters under the age of 65 who would ordinarily not qualify for a mail-in ballot would now be eligible.

‘Severe case of infallibitis’: Economist Paul Krugman explains why he doesn’t believe ‘insecure’ Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

At a press briefing on Monday, May 18, President Donald Trump told reporters that he had been taking daily doses on hydroxychloroquine for “about a week and a half now.” But liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, in a Twitter thread posted the following morning, expresses doubts that Trump was telling the truth.

“Let’s be clear: we don’t know whether Trump is actually taking hydrochloroquine,” Krugman asserts on Twitter. “We only know that he *says* he’s taking it.”

