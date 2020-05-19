Trump’s ATF nominee stalled after conservatives express concerns over his position on gun rights

President Donald Trump’s appointee to the lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was stalled Tuesday as conservatives expressed concern over his position on guns, Politico reported.
Chuck Canterbury, the former president of the Fraternal Order of Police was nominated last year but his appointment was held up by Republicans. Trump has complained that it was Democrats who held up nominations in the Senate.
“I don’t personally support any more restrictions than are currently in the law,” said Canterbury when speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) demanded to know why the FOP supported an expansion of laws mandating background checks. Canterbury said that it was something that the FOP members wanted and it was his job to uphold what the members wanted. An overwhelming majority of Americans agree with expanded background checks, but the gun lobby opposes it.
