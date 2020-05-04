Quantcast
Trump’s ‘bottomless narcissism’ on display as he throws intel officials under the bus for disastrous coronavirus response: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Greg Sargent highlights President Trump’s claim that intelligence officials didn’t communicate to him the full extent of the coronavirus threat, saying that even if the claim were true, it would not be exonerating in the least.

“First, as The Post reported, intelligence agencies were issuing ‘ominous’ classified warnings all throughout January and February about the ‘global danger’ posed by the pandemic. Those warnings ‘increased in volume toward the end of January,’ which is to say, at precisely the time Trump claims officials told him it was no biggie,” Sargent writes. “Keep that timeline in mind as you watch the emerging public spin. After Trump made this claim, a spokesperson for the director of national intelligence told CNN that Trump is correct about at least the timing — he was briefed on Jan. 23 and was told ‘the virus did not appear that deadly,’ as CNN put it.”

But there still another layer to Trump’s “bottomless narcissism,” according to Sargent.

“Recall that Trump disastrously downplayed the coronavirus in part because he saw official warnings about it as a continuation of the ‘deep state’ plot to bring him down, which he raged at intelligence officials about all throughout the Russia investigation and impeachment,” writes Sargent. “Now that history of attacks, perversely enough, will make it more likely that intelligence officials prop up his latest spin.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Kentucky Republican busted posing for photo with right-wing extremist at lockdown protest

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

A northern Kentucky Republican was photographed next to a right-wing extremist who was making a hand gesture associated with white supremacists at a protest against the state's stay-at-home orders.

State Rep. Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge) complained at Saturday's demonstration that Gov. Andy Beshear had made Kentuckians "prisoners in their own homes," and a photo taken at the protest shows her next to a rifle-toting Florida woman flashing the "OK" hand gesture that's been adopted by white supremacists, reported the Courier-Journal.

‘Mourning in America’: GOP group unleashes devastating ad that hits Trump for making US ‘weaker, sicker, poorer’

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative group whose aim is to derail the president's reelection campaign, has unleashed a devastating new ad that aims to be the mirror image of former President Ronald Reagan's famous "Morning in America" ads.

The ad, which is titled "Mourning in America," shreds Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

"Today, more than 60,000 Americans have died from the deadly virus Donald Trump ignored," the ad begins. "With the economy in shambles, more than 26 million Americans are out of work -- the worst economy in decades."

Tensions start to boil over as essential workers get fed up with ‘the insane system that got us in this mess’

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Friday’s impressive May Day walkouts and demonstrations involving workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and others did not amount to a general strike in the classic sense.

But they should be seen as part of a wave of smaller strikes that worker advocates believe necessary before the big showdown.

"Workers are starting to challenge the insane system that got us in this mess,” said Bill Ragen. He is an SEIU [Service Employees International Union] member and organizer with ShutDownDC. “There's not enough to go back to the status quo, which wasn't working for us anyhow. There is a movement being started.”

