Trump’s CDC released guidance for reopening — but they took out the section on churches and won’t say why: AP

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted their “long-delayed guidance” on reopening the economy, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

“The tools are for schools, workplaces, camps, childcare centers, mass transit systems, and bars and restaurants. The CDC originally also authored a document for churches and other religious facilities, but that wasn’t posted Thursday. The agency declined to say why,” the AP noted.

“Early versions of the documents included detailed information for churches wanting to restart in-person services, with suggestions including maintaining distance between parishioners and limiting the size of gatherings,” the AP reported. “The faith-related guidance was taken out after the White House raised concerns about the recommended restrictions, according to government emails obtained by the AP and a person inside the agency who didn’t have permission to talk with reporters and spoke on condition of anonymity.”


What if the coronavirus is never eradicated? Scientists say it’s possible

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that the coronavirus may be around for a much longer time than the most pessimistic estimates.

"I would say in a four to five-year timeframe we could be looking at controlling this," Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO's chief scientist, told the Financial Times' Global Boardroom digital conference. Although she said that a vaccine "seems for now the best way out," she added that there are "lots of ifs and buts" about how to produce and distribute a vaccine efficiently, safely and equitably, as well as whether the virus could evolve to resist the vaccination.

Trump hilariously mocked for saying ‘if we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases’

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's remarks at an Allentown medical supply facility are being pointed to as proof he not only opposes testing for coronavirus but doesn't understand why Americans need to be tested.

And he's getting royally rousted for them.

On Thursday Trump visited an Owens & Minor distribution plant, telling employees in a speech that testing is overrated.

“It could be that testing’s frankly,” he said, taking a long pause, “ah, overrated?”

He also suggested it would be better to not test.

Trump is producing and shipping millions in campaign merchandise as workers face coronavirus threat

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

On Thursday, CBS News reported that President Donald Trump's campaign has sold $4 million in merchandise just in the months of March and April. And much of this is being produced in U.S. factories, even as workers face the risk of coronavirus.

"According to FEC filings, its single largest campaign expenditure in March was a nearly $1.2 million payment to its supplier – Ace Specialties – for "buttons, stickers, hats, signs, and rally signs." Since the beginning of 2017, the Trump campaign has spent more than $10.5 million on campaign swag," reported Sarah Ewall-Wice and Nicole Sganga. "Louisiana, the home state of the Trump campaign's primary fulfillment center, never closed manufacturing, but it did issue stricter operation guidance during the coronavirus pandemic. That has not stopped production."

