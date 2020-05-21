Quantcast
Trump’s childhood minister may be why he thought COVID-19 would magically disappear: CNN religion editor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump would frequently say not to worry about the disease because it would go away “like a miracle.”

CNN religion editor Daniel Burke argues that Trump’s childhood minister may be part of the reason why he ignored dire warnings about the disease and instead adopted an approach of “magical thinking.”

As Burke documents, Trump as a child attended sermons by the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, who is best known for his self-help book titled, “The Power of Positive Thinking.”

During his sermons, Burke writes, Peale regularly “elevated businessmen like the Trumps to saint-like status as crusaders of American capitalism,” and he told his followers to remember that “attitudes are more important than facts.”

Author Christopher Lane, who has written a biography of Peale, tells Burke that Trump’s response to COVID-19 bears many of the hallmarks of the late minister’s teachings.

“Positive thinking can help people focus on goals and affirm one’s merits, but it does need a reality check, and to be based in fact,” he explained. “Trump pretending that this pandemic will just go away is not just an unacceptable fantasy, it is in the realm of dangerous delusion.”

Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio, meanwhile, says that the president’s Peale-like determination to shape reality to his own liking is central to his character.

“Nothing is an exchange of ideas or discussion of facts,” he said. “Everything is a life or death struggle for the definition of reality. For him, being wrong feels like being obliterated.”

Read the whole analysis here.


Coronavirus surging in Trump-loving counties as states reopen: analysis

Published

1 min ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic is raging through counties that voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Counties with a high prevalence of COVID-19 cases for the past four weeks were more likely to have backed Trump over Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election, reported the Brookings Institute.

The virus has been spreading southward and westward from the northeast since the end of March, and counties with new high prevalence of cases -- that is, at least 100 cases per 100,000 people -- are much less urban and racially diverse.

Noam Chomsky argues ‘evil genius’ Mitch McConnell is Trump’s real ‘guiding hand’

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Over the years, left-wing author Noam Chomsky has had much to say about income inequality and class struggles in the United States. And during a recent interview with Canada’s National Observer, the 91-year-old Chomsky stressed that the coronavirus pandemic is underscoring the United States’ class divisions in a brutal way.

Interviewed by the Observer’s Linda Solomon-Wood via Zoom in front of an online audience of around 700, Chomsky was highly critical of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response and slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as well. Trump and McConnell, Chomsky asserted, haven’t done nearly to help the many Americans who coronavirus has battered from both a health standpoint and an economic standpoint.

College official declares victory over pro-Trump city councilwoman in California recall election

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Voters in the city of Santa Ana, California, have apparently recalled Councilwoman Cecilia Iglesias and replaced her with Nelida Mendoza, who is a community college official.

Iglesias, who is a Republican and an immigrant from El Salvador, is a Trump supporter who many accused of favoring the President's policies of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to The Orange County Register, Iglesias has repeatedly denied that she supports family separation and says she supports immigration reform.

In a post on Facebook declaring herself the winner, Mendoza said that Santa Ana voters "wanted a candidate who is honest, dedicated, and conscientious of their needs."

