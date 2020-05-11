Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s contradictory claims about coronavirus testing revealed by damning CNN super-cut

Published

1 min ago

on

All of the countries that have moved forward with reopening have at their core a robust testing operation. The United States may be testing thousands of Americans, but it’s a tiny fraction of the country’s over 330 million people.

The confusion on testing goes back to a series of confusing statements from President Donald Trump, who appears to be all over the place about what is happening and what should be done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re testing everybody that we need to test,” said Trump on Feb. 26.

“Anybody who wants a test can get a test,” Trump said March 6.

“We took over an obsolete, broken, testing system,” Trump claimed March 21, noting there were no COVID-19 tests left by the Obama administration. The coronavirus didn’t come about until 2019, which is why it’s named COVID-19.

“There’s not a lot of issues with testing,” Trump claimed on April 10.

“The governors are supposed to do testing,” Trump told Americans on April 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are lapping the world on testing,” Trump claimed on April 27.

“I’ve always said testing is somewhat overrated,” the president eventually said on May 7.

Testing is important because it gives people a handle on how safe their communities are. But when fewer people are tested, more people are eager to get back out into the community, which is what Trump wants to reignite the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman explains how the GOP’s disdain for workers will tank the economy

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

There was no shortage of terrible news coming from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, May 8, when the BLS reported that unemployment had reached 14.7% in the United States in April and that the country had lost 20.5 million more jobs last month — that is, in addition to all the jobs lost in March thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. And Friday’s jobs report doesn’t take into account the jobs that have been lost in May so far. Despite all that, Republicans are hardly going out of their way to help all the Americans who are struggling badly — and liberal economist Paul Krugman calls them out for it in his New York Times column.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nearly 2000 former DOJ officials sign letter calling on Barr to resign over his ‘assaults on the rule of law’

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Call for Resignation and Censure

Nearly 2000 former Dept. of Justice officials have signed on to a letter calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign over his “political interference” in the Mike Flynn case, as ABC News reports. The DOJ dropped the charges against President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who had already pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI. He was also accused of acting as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while serving on the Trump transition team.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sioux tribes refuse to take down coronavirus checkpoints after GOP governor threatens legal action

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

In South Dakota, Sioux tribes have set up highway checkpoints in the hope of preventing the spread of coronavirus on their reservations — and Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has demanded that the checkpoints be removed. But Sioux leaders are fighting back.

In a letter on Sunday, May 10, Maggie Seidel (Noem’s policy director), told members of the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, “The checkpoints on state and US highways are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to federal court.” But Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier is not backing down.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image