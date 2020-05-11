Trump’s contradictory claims about coronavirus testing revealed by damning CNN super-cut

All of the countries that have moved forward with reopening have at their core a robust testing operation. The United States may be testing thousands of Americans, but it’s a tiny fraction of the country’s over 330 million people.
The confusion on testing goes back to a series of confusing statements from President Donald Trump, who appears to be all over the place about what is happening and what should be done.
“We’re testing everybody that we need to test,” said Trump on Feb. 26.
“Anybody who wants a test can get a test,” Trump said March 6.
“We took over an obsolete, broken, testing system,” Trump claimed March 21, noting there were no COVID-19 tests left by the Obama administration. The coronavirus didn’t come about until 2019, which is why it’s named COVID-19.
“There’s not a lot of issues with testing,” Trump claimed on April 10.
“The governors are supposed to do testing,” Trump told Americans on April 14.
“We are lapping the world on testing,” Trump claimed on April 27.
“I’ve always said testing is somewhat overrated,” the president eventually said on May 7.
Testing is important because it gives people a handle on how safe their communities are. But when fewer people are tested, more people are eager to get back out into the community, which is what Trump wants to reignite the economy.
