Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s flunkies are trying to scapegoat Anthony Fauci — but we all know who’s really to blame

Published

54 mins ago

on

- Commentary

Just a month ago, I predicted that Donald Trump and his lickspittles in Congress and right-wing media were setting up Dr. Anthony Fauci as their scapegoat for Trump’s massive failures. (That admittedly wasn’t difficult, since the far right has been attacking Fauci all along.) Now here we are, with the death toll from the novel coronavirus soaring past 83,000 and the unemployment rate at 15% (and likely closer to 20%) and, sure enough, some of the worst Trump flunkies are looking to blame the sober-minded infectious disease expert who’s been working tirelessly on the coronavirus problem, despite having the worst possible boss imaginable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some on the right, in their ludicrous efforts to depict Trump as blameless (and almost hapless), are painting Fauci as an all-powerful mastermind who is somehow controlling the government against the president’s will — and even suggesting he’s faking the scientific understanding of how contagious the coronavirus is.

On Tuesday, Fauci testified before a Republican-controlled Senate committee — after Trump blocked him from appearing before a committee in the Democratic-majority House — and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky did his best to paint the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as some kind of ur-authority who has trumped the will of elected officials.

“I think we ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best for the economy, and as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all,” Paul told Dr. Fauci. “I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make the decision.”

The problem, of course, is that no one has actually said that Dr. Fauci is the person who makes the decisions. Except, that is, for right-wing conspiracy theorists who are trying to claim that the president of the United States isn’t responsible for any of this. Fauci himself pointed this out.

“I have never made myself out to be the ‘end-all,'” he calmly replied, noting that he’s “a scientist, a physician and a public health official” whose job is to give advice about those matters, but never to “give advice about economic things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the paradox of Trumpian authoritarianism. On one hand, Trump ran on the promise that “I alone can fix it“, but from the second he set foot in the Oval Office, he and his supporters have depicted him as a helpless child being controlled by a nefarious “deep state” that is working against him. Now the narrative forming against Fauci holds that he somehow manipulated Trump or controlled his decisions on handling the coronavirus.

None of that is true, of course. Fauci didn’t tell Trump to ignore months of warning that the coronavirus was coming. Fauci didn’t force Trump to blow off ramping up the U.S. capacity to deal with the virus, and he certainly didn’t force Trump to interfere with efforts to institute widespread testing. Fauci did indeed recommend the lockdowns, as did public health experts in nearly every country in the world — but only as a way to buy the U.S. time to institute better mitigation strategies. It wasn’t Fauci’s fault that Trump proceeded to waste the next six weeks tweeting and ranting at reporters during press conferences. Fauci certainly played no role in the Republican decision to reject and stonewall the kind of economic policies required to counteract the impact of the virus, further aggravating the already terrible economic impact of this pandemic.

All Fauci did was look at the evidence, and tell Trump how many people would get sick and die without implementing social distancing efforts. Trump and other political leaders always had it in their power to say, screw it, let them die. (Though there’s no reason to think that heartless strategy would have saved the economy.) Trump was too much of a coward to embrace some Malthusian “herd immunity” approach from the beginning, and too lazy and stupid to take the measures that were necessary to make the lockdowns work the way they were supposed to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s cowardice is hardly unique, however. None of the right-wing advocates of the “do nothing” strategy are willing to confront how deadly it will be to ignore the science completely and “reopen” the country as if there was no deadly virus to contend with. (Which is already starting to spike upward in areas outside major cities.)


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

National security lawyer blows apart key Justice Dept argument in dismissing Mike Flynn’s charges

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

A former national security prosecutor blew apart the Justice Department's reasoning for dismissing the case against Michael Flynn.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general and President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade wrote a column for Lawfare unraveling the Department of Justice's claim that the investigation was not properly "predicated."

"Key to the Justice Department’s argument in its motion to dismiss is the fact that, after four months of investigation without finding any derogatory information, the FBI was prepared to close its case on Flynn," McQuade wrote. "A draft internal FBI document dated Jan. 4, 2017, shows that the bureau had sketched out a memo closing the probe, though the document includes the usual caveat that if new information were identified, the FBI would consider reopening the investigation."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s lethal 4-part plan betrays the real reason he wants to open the economy: Robert Reich

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump is getting nervous. Internal polls show him losing in November unless the economy comes roaring back.

So what is Trump’s reelection strategy? Ignore the warnings of public health experts and reopen the economy at all costs.

Here’s his lethal 4-part plan:

Step 1: Remove income support, so people have no choice but to return to work.    

Trump’s Labor Department has decided that furloughed employees “must accept” an employer’s offer to return to work and therefore forfeit unemployment benefits, regardless of the risk of returning to work before it’s safe.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News gives ‘coronavirus truther’ his own show

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Alex Berenson, the one-time New York Times reporter who has made a name for himself questioning the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, now has his own show on the subscription-based Fox Nation, according to the Daily Beast. The publication described him as a "coronavirus truther."

The show, titled COVID Contrarian, had its first two episodes premiere on May 12, but there was no mention of the show's launch other than a write-up on the channel's website. The show is reportedly a "one-time deal" for Berenson and he will not be hosting any kind of permanent show.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image