Trump’s lawyer scrambles to kill a tell-all book by Michael Cohen that has made the president ‘noticeably irritated’: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

According to a report from the Daily Beast this Friday, Trump attorney Charles Harder sent a letter to former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, warning to stop writing a “tell-all” book that’s critical of Trump. The letter reportedly cited the non-disclosure agreement Cohen signed while working for the Trump family business.

The news comes on the same day Cohen found out that he will not be released from prison early due to the coronavirus. When asked this Friday if the White House intervened to keep Cohen in the prison, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany replied, “no, absolutely not.”

“According to sources who privately spoke to the president about this topic last month, Trump was noticeably irritated about the news of the possible early release of Cohen, whom the president has lambasted as a double-crossing ‘rat,'” the Daily Beast reports. “At the time, Trump had already been discussing pursuing legal retaliation against Cohen, if anything in the manuscript broke attorney-client privilege or was considered libelous, for instance. ‘He was not pleased when he found out Michael was getting out early,’ said a person familiar with this matter.”

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
What are the ‘reopen’ protesters really saying?

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The “anti-lockdown” and #Reopen protests in the U.S. have powerful and secretive backers, but there are real Americans on the streets expressing their opinions.

As an ethnographer – someone who studies cultural participation – I’m interested in who those Americans are, and why they’re upset.

I spent the last week in what you might call an online road trip, studying 30 posts of protest footage from events in 15 cities. I found some shared themes, which don’t fit well with popular narratives about these protests.

Internet burst out laughing as Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany promises to never lie

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

During her first formal press briefing as White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany raised a few eyebrows with a promise that many agree will be impossible to keep while carrying water for President Trump.

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” she said at one point during the briefing.

Unsurprisingly, many of the administration's critics on Twitter don't have high hopes that it's a promise that can be kept.

