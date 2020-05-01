Trump’s obsessive tweeting about everything except coronavirus blows up his claim that ‘impeachment’ distracted from pandemic

Widely criticized for being woefully unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump and his allies have been offering a variety of excuses — from blaming the government in Mainland China to insisting that no one could have seen a crisis of this magnitude coming to arguing that he was distracted by impeachment earlier this year. But journalists for the Washington Post and The Atlantic, this week, have noted that Trump has found plenty of time to tweet about things other than coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the death toll from coronavirus passed 60,000 in the United States, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. And Philip Rucker (the Post’s White House bureau chief) tweeted a list of things that Trump has tweeted about since that grim milestone — from his poll numbers to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Rucker also noted some of the media figures and organizations Trump has been railing against, including Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams of MSNBC and CNN’s Don Lemon.

Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer for The Atlantic, saw Rucker’s tweet and responded, “The argument voiced by the president, aides and supporters weeks ago was that he was not able to fully focus on preparing for the pandemic because he was distracted by impeachment.”

Since the U.S. death toll surpassed 60,000 yesterday, Trump has tweeted about:

-Michael Flynn

-CNN

-MSNBC

-Brian Williams

-Don Lemon

-Joe Scarborough

-Sweden

-Roger Stone

-His poll numbers

-Jim Comey

-Hillary Clinton’s campaign

-Rep. Jim Ryun’s birthday — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) April 30, 2020

the argument voiced by the president, aides and supporters weeks ago was that he was not able to fully focus on preparing for the pandemic because he was distracted by impeachment https://t.co/oYr2MfDVAf — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 30, 2020

@Jolly_Cricketer, responding to Dovere, posted, “Isn’t that sort of admitting he did a bad job?” And @jay_stansbury, responding to Rucker’s list, tweeted, “President Obama must be feeling left out. He’ll probably make today’s line up.”

Trump has no empathy, no sympathy, no compassion.

He cannot even detail a conversation with one citizen affected by this.

A man void of basic humanitarian emotion but driven by insults is dangerous.

He has his SIL saying this is a success story? The chronology says otherwise. — Bonzai (@BonzaiO69) April 30, 2020

Isn’t that sort of admitting he did a bad job. — The Jolly Cricketer (@Jolly_Cricketer) April 30, 2020

Didn’t he say he’s be doing a great job if he kept the death toll under 60,000? Not surprising. He’s never going to talk about the death toll. — Well, actually (@bethro66) April 30, 2020