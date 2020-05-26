Trump’s only chance at re-election is to create the illusion that we’re returning to normalcy: op-ed
Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Greg Sargent contends that President Trump is closing in on desperate times, and he’s starting to realize that his only chance at reelection is to “create the illusion that we’re rapidly returning to normalcy, rather than taking the difficult concrete steps that would make that more likely to happen.”
Sargent writes that the testing plan the Trump administration sent to Congress is “quite deceptive and insufficient.”
“It largely transfers responsibility to states to implement their own testing and contact-tracing plans,” he writes. “But as public health experts point out, it does not include a massive federal mobilization to redirect supply chains to enable states to do that successfully.”
Ultimately, far more robust testing and tracing is what’s needed if Trump wants to return to normalcy. But according to Sargent, Trump won’t do this Trump won’t do this because it would “expose those efforts to scrutiny and accountability to new benchmarks.”
“So creating the illusion of a return to normalcy is the go-to plan.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
2020 Election
Kushner ridiculed for thinking he can take over and rewrite the GOP’s 2020 platform: ‘Good luck with that’
In a column for Bloomberg, former political scientist Jonathan Bernstein explained that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is doomed to failure as he takes on another task for father-in-law Donald Trump: re-doing the Republican Party platform before the 2020 election.
According to the columnist: "Good luck with that."
As Bernstein notes, party platforms are essentially worthless exercises in public relations that are rarely adhered to, and, despite that, there is no way senior GOP officials are going to let him hijack the process and the wording.
Black man falsely accused of ‘threatening’ Central Park white woman says he refused to be intimidated: ‘Not going to participate’
'I'm Not Going to Participate in My Own Dehumanization'
Christian Cooper recorded a white woman in Central Park Monday morning threatening to call police on him "because he wasn't going to be intimidated," NBC News reports.
Christian is Black. The woman he recorded, Amy Cooper is white.
In his video that has gone viral on social media she can be heard threatening to call the police. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”