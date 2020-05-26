Trump’s only chance at re-election is to create the illusion that we’re returning to normalcy: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Greg Sargent contends that President Trump is closing in on desperate times, and he’s starting to realize that his only chance at reelection is to “create the illusion that we’re rapidly returning to normalcy, rather than taking the difficult concrete steps that would make that more likely to happen.”

Sargent writes that the testing plan the Trump administration sent to Congress is “quite deceptive and insufficient.”

“It largely transfers responsibility to states to implement their own testing and contact-tracing plans,” he writes. “But as public health experts point out, it does not include a massive federal mobilization to redirect supply chains to enable states to do that successfully.”

Ultimately, far more robust testing and tracing is what’s needed if Trump wants to return to normalcy. But according to Sargent, Trump won’t do this Trump won’t do this because it would “expose those efforts to scrutiny and accountability to new benchmarks.”

“So creating the illusion of a return to normalcy is the go-to plan.”

