Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus: CNN

A member of the U.S. Navy who also serves as a personal valet to President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports .
As CNN points out, the valets are an elite military unit who work in the White House and are sometimes very close to the president and first family. Trump was reportedly upset when he learned the valet tested positive. He was tested a second time by a White House physician.
“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”
Read the full report over at CNN.
