Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

A member of the U.S. Navy who also serves as a personal valet to President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports .

As CNN points out, the valets are an elite military unit who work in the White House and are sometimes very close to the president and first family. Trump was reportedly upset when he learned the valet tested positive. He was tested a second time by a White House physician.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

Read the full report over at CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Just straight cronyism’: Outrage erupts as top Trump and GOP donor is picked to lead US Postal Service in time of crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The U.S. Postal Service's Board of Governors—which is controlled by appointees of President Donald Trump—announced late Wednesday that it has unanimously selected a top Trump and GOP donor to serve as postmaster general, installing an ally of the White House to lead a popular agency that has long been a target of right-wing reforms and is currently under severe threat of collapse due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Steve King faces a ‘rare rebuke’ as Republican Jewish group backs his opponent in GOP primary race

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) who has been caught in multiple racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic comments over the years, was removed from all of his committees in Congress by his leadership and now one GOP Jewish group is supporting his opponent.

According to NBC News, the Republican Jewish Coalition is endorsing Randy Feenstra, in what they call a "rare rebuke" of one of their own party members.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Gay couple accuses store of kicking them out for shopping together

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

A gay couple claims that they were kicked out of a U.K. grocery store because they were shopping together, LGBTQ Nation reports.

Jake Holliday and his boyfriend, Rhys, were shopping when a security guard asked them to leave because the store's social distancing guidelines disallowed couples to shop together. But according to Holliday, other heterosexual couples were shopping in the store. He says that heterosexual couples were also standing together in the queue outside.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image