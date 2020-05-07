Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s press secretary calls mass testing ‘nonsensical’ — even though she gets tested weekly

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has no plan for stopping COVID-19 from ravaging the country, so he expects the rest of us to simply continue on with our lives — no matter the cost.

But there is a plan in place for him to avoid the virus. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and those around them are frequently being tested for the coronavirus to keep White House leadership safe, even while testing for regular Americans remains inadequate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who are tested regularly in the president’s inner circle is White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, according to the New York Times:

At the White House, Mr. Trump’s new press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, reinforced the impression that administration officials were getting preferential treatment when she delivered her first news briefing on Friday — without a mask. She is among the group of senior officials tested weekly, as all assistants and deputy assistants to the president are, an official said on Friday. Aides who are lower in rank are tested based on how often they are in proximity to Mr. Trump.

That’s why it was particularly galling on Wednesday during the daily press briefing that she dismissed a suggestion about mass testing the public:

Q    Kayleigh, we were just talking about masks.  You said, at Honeywell, that the President was told by the folks at Honeywell, as was the team, that they didn’t need to wear masks.  The reason he was told that was the people who would be interacting with him had all been tested and had been shown to be negative before that took place, I guess.  So the President had those circumstances.  Obviously, he’s the President.  But why shouldn’t all Americans who go back to work be able to get a test before they do to feel comfortable in their own work environment to be interacting with other individuals?

MS. MCENANY:  Yeah, well, let’s dismiss a myth about tests right now.  If we tested every single American in this country at this moment, we’d have to retest them an hour later, and then an hour later after that.  Because at any moment, you could theoretically contract this virus.  So the notion that everyone needs to be tested is just simply nonsensical.

In fact, it was her answer that was “nonsensical.” If every person in the country were tested, we would be much better off (even if “theoretically” you can contract the virus at any moment). That’s because anyone who was asymptomatic but tested positive could go into isolation; many of those people right now are likely working in essential (or even essential) industries and are continuing to spread the virus. If we knew who needed to be isolated and who didn’t, we would be on a much easier path toward normalcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, nobody thinks we’ll have the capacity to test everyone in a single day. But the fact that the White House doesn’t realize why it would be good if we could shows a dire lack of understanding about the nature of the crisis.

We won’t get even close to a sufficiently robust testing regime without stronger federal guidance. And it seems the leadership of the country is more worried about using tests to keep themselves safe while encouraging the public to believe that testing for the common folks would be a mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The pandemic could mean the end of globalization — and is that such a bad thing?

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Globalization is not a new phenomenon. As evolutionary anthropologist Peter Turchin noted in a recent blog post, it's something that happens in pulses, or waves — starting with waves of Afro-Eurasian "continentalization" in the Old World and of "Mediterraneanization" before that — and the waves often break with pandemics, just like the one we're experiencing now. It can take generations to recover.

Expecting a "return to normal" or a "V-shaped recovery" in light of this history is wishful thinking at best. COVID-19 appears to have a single-digit mortality rate that's much lower than pandemics of the past. But its spread is far more rapid, and our neoliberal, debt-financed, just-in-time, global-supply-chain economic system deliberately has far less resilience than previous globalized trade systems. Plus, this may be just a hint of worse pandemics to come. "Government is the problem," neoliberals argue — except when it's working in service of the market. "Not so much," the pandemic reminds us, with climate crises looming right behind it. A response that prioritizes enhanced resilience may be both the most prudent and the most visionary alternative we have.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House reporter reveals alarming truth about Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

A White House correspondent revealed that President Donald Trump's disjointed response to the coronavirus crisis was largely driven by media coverage.

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire appeared Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where co-host Mika Brzezinski asked why the president had changed his mind on winding down his coronavirus task force one day after floating that possibility.

"Does he know that when you talk about shutting down a task force one day, and 24 hours later, you say people called him, that he is thinking and flying by the seat of his pants?" Brzezinski asked. "Does he know he is exposing himself by the day, as to not being fully connected with the gravity of this problem? Is anyone helping him?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump administration is burying its own CDC’s reopening guidelines: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The Centers for Disease Control has written a detailed document with recommendations about best practices for states to reopen their economies -- but the Trump administration has inexplicably squashed it.

The Associated Press reports that the "17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team... was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen."

However, Trump officials blocked the report's release and one CDC official tells the AP he was told that it "would never see the light of day."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image