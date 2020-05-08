Trump’s rambling about coronavirus testing ‘doesn’t actually make any sense’: CNN’s Jake Tapper

On CNN Friday, anchor Jake Tapper broke down the absurdity of President Donald Trump’s rant against coronavirus testing.

“President Trump said today that, quote, she, meaning Katie Miller, ‘tested very good for a long period of time and all of a sudden today she tested positive,'” said Tapper. “The president went on to say, ‘This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great. The tests are perfect. And then something can happen,’ unquote.”

“But that doesn’t actually make any sense,” said Tapper. “The testing has meant now that the White House knows that Katie Miller has contracted coronavirus, and they are isolating her from others so it doesn’t spread at the White House. President Trump’s own health officials say the opposite of what President Trump just said, that this is why surveillance testing is needed, to prevent the spread.”

Watch below: