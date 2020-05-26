Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s repeated claims about mail-in voter fraud are ‘laughable’: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Phillip Bump tackles President Trump’s comments disparaging mail-in voting, saying that recent developments in Florida expose the reasoning for attacking the system.

“You may recall that, in the days following the 2018 midterm elections, there was some uncertainty in the results in Florida’s gubernatorial and Senate races,” Bump writes. “While Democrats nationally won clear victories in a number of closely contested House races, Florida looked different, with then-Gov. Rick Scott (R) appearing to win a close Senate race and then-Rep. Ron DeSantis (R) narrowly winning the race to replace Scott. As more votes came in, though, both Scott’s and DeSantis’s leads narrowed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott made accusations of voter fraud without evidence, and Trump immediately joined in. Scott won, but no evidence of fraud was ever uncovered.

Trump has made similar evidence-free claims elsewhere, and they are often “vague, if not laughable.”

“He has repeatedly claimed that people will go vote, leave, change clothes and then go vote again — something for which there is simply no evidence,” Bump writes.

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Lawmaker calls for Amy Cooper arrest after her false accusation a Black man threatened her in Central Park

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

A black Texas State Senator has jumped into the fray after a New York City woman was caught on video falsely accusing an African-American man of threatening after he called her out for walking her dog off-leash in Central Park.

The woman, identified as Amy Cooper, has become the center of a national focus for calling the police on Christian Cooper.

According to CBS-DFW, Texas State Sen. Royce West (D) is calling for the arrest.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DOJ will investigate Ahmaud Arbery’s killing as a federal hate crime: reports

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

The Justice Department is investigating the killing of Ahmaud Arbery as a possible hate crime, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

Attorneys for Arbery's family told CBS News that Bobby Christine, the U.S. attorney for Georgia's Southern District, will investigate why it took months to arrest the suspects in the case and whether the area has a record of violating the rights of citizens. Christine told the outlet he plans to file criminal and civil charges in the case.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is in trouble — and a summer economic ‘rebound’ likely won’t save him: polling experts

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

A report from Politico caused a stir on Tuesday morning, as it quoted Democratic economists and operatives who were nervous that President Donald Trump could benefit from a rapid economic recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, polling experts Nate Silver and Harry Enten both poured cold water on the notion that a V-shaped recovery would be sufficient enough to lift the president above former Vice President Joe Biden, who has consistently led him in polls throughout the year.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image