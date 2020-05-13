Trump’s ‘snarling’ racism will finally bring the GOP down this fall: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough

Former Republican and current MSNBC host Joe Scarborough thinks that President Donald Trump’s racism is finally going to cost his former party control of the government this fall.
Writing in the Washington Post, Scarborough singled out Trump’s attack against CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang, whom he linked to the Chinese government despite the fact that she is an American citizen.
“When CBS News’s Weijia Jiang asked Trump about his misleading testing comments, the president blurted out: ‘You should ask China,'” Scarborough writes. “After Trump’s snarling China comment, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Trump until he abruptly retreated from the presidential podium.”
Scarborough notes that Republican officials used to actually condemn Trump for making racist comments, such as when he launched an attack on American Judge Gonzalo Curiel for being a “Mexican” in 2016. After Trump won the White House, however, these same officials have grown silent.
“Four years later, Trump’s Republican Party has become numbed to its party leader’s daily outrages — the racist attacks, the 18,000 lies (and counting), the petty insults, the breaches of constitutional norms, and the gross incompetence that has worsened the covid-19 crisis in the United States and has driven America to the edge of a depression,” he writes.
The “Morning Joe” host argues that while “these GOP politicians have long believed that ignoring Trump’s unfitness for office is their best political play, they should be fearful that “public and private polls are looking worse for Republicans than they have since 2008.”
Read the whole column here.
