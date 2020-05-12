Quantcast
Trump’s strategy against Biden shows he’s under pressure — and exposes his own vulnerabilities: columnist

14 mins ago

Since the coronavirus outbreak has basically erased the one thing President Trump had going for him in regards to his reelection chances, he’s looking to somehow graft his own vulnerabilities onto Joe Biden, according to Peter Nicholas writing in The Atlantic this Tuesday.

“In TV ads and public statements, they’re arguing that Biden couldn’t revive the economy, defeat the virus, or stand up to Chinese leaders, whom Trump now blames for the outbreak,” Nicholas writes. “The message sets up a conspicuous irony: Trump is president during a pandemic that is raging without end, while Biden was vice president amid lesser public-health threats that were contained; Trump is presiding over historic job losses, while Biden oversaw an effective stimulus program that helped stanch job losses.”

Nicholas contends that this is a tactic Trump has long employed when he’s feeling under pressure: “He seizes accusations against him and flings them back.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Atlantic.


Another scammer gets millions out of the government to provide masks that never surfaced

34 mins ago

May 12, 2020

Fraud is running rampant in the United States as scammers are looking for ways to capitalize on the confusion around the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Associated Press, scammers are on the rise and they're bilking the United States for millions. In a case that went viral last week, a Silicon Valley engineer tweeted to President Donald Trump to tell him he could come up with millions of N95 masks. The White House told New York to send the man the money, and New York listened, only to eventually learn it was a scam and the masks never came.

The theology of Ammon Bundy: A historian explains how the ‘White Horse Prophecy’ fuels anti-lockdown protestors

39 mins ago

May 12, 2020

We are all now stuck within the procession of pandemic, left to view its spectacle through a kaleidoscope of cultural, philosophical, religious and biological understandings. Most Americans have responded to the spread of COVID-19 like much of the rest of the world—with unease, grief, fear, compliance and endurance. We’ve isolated and we’ve hunkered. But not all of us. What makes the US singular in the world are the rebellions springing up to protest stay-at-home orders put into place to protect us from the unspooling spread of disease. Agitators against such orders range from Ammon Bundy and his supporters in Idaho and Utah to various armed militia groups, like the Proud Boys in Michigan. Many protestors believe restrictions are noxious violations of liberty that keep us from barbershops, bars, diners and our jobs. Others believe that the disease is a ploy with an ultimate goal to steal away rights. And then there are some inclined to believe in religious prophecy amidst pestilence; as in God setting the stage for big, transformative action—think the Book of Revelation.  Bundy believes all of this.

