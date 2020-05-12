Trump’s strategy against Biden shows he’s under pressure — and exposes his own vulnerabilities: columnist

Since the coronavirus outbreak has basically erased the one thing President Trump had going for him in regards to his reelection chances, he’s looking to somehow graft his own vulnerabilities onto Joe Biden, according to Peter Nicholas writing in The Atlantic this Tuesday.

“In TV ads and public statements, they’re arguing that Biden couldn’t revive the economy, defeat the virus, or stand up to Chinese leaders, whom Trump now blames for the outbreak,” Nicholas writes. “The message sets up a conspicuous irony: Trump is president during a pandemic that is raging without end, while Biden was vice president amid lesser public-health threats that were contained; Trump is presiding over historic job losses, while Biden oversaw an effective stimulus program that helped stanch job losses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicholas contends that this is a tactic Trump has long employed when he’s feeling under pressure: “He seizes accusations against him and flings them back.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Atlantic.