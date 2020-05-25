Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s televised ‘petulance’ is driving a key voting bloc away from the GOP amid the coronavirus pandemic: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Karen Tumulty writes that when it comes to the reliable voting bloc of Americans who are 65 and older, President Trump is on shaky ground, thanks to his bungled response to the coronavirus.

Recent polling has shown a notable shift in support for Trump from America’s senior citizens. According to Democratic pollster Geoff Garin, “Trump is blowing what had become an important Republican advantage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tumulty writes that this slip in support is also the fault of Republicans in general, who’ve been sending subtle messages to older Americans that their lives are not worth as much as a strong economy. Nevertheless, older Americans have been paying close attention to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“They are the group most attuned to television news, which means they are more likely than younger voters to have seen with their own eyes some of the more bizarre things Trump has done, such as entertaining the possibility that ingesting bleach could cure covid-19,” Tumulty writes. “They know, though Trump denies it now, that he was initially dismissive of the dangers posed by the novel coronavirus. On a daily basis, they have seen his petulance and his blame-shifting, and heard his flat-out lies.”

While it’s unknown how the coronavirus pandemic will play out, one thing is for certain: “The age group most likely to suffer is also the one most likely to vote.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump scorned for claiming he has ‘great reviews’ on COVID-19: ‘This is not a game show’

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump complained on Twitter that he wasn't getting enough credit for his COVID-19 response, but that he was still getting "great reviews" on it all the same.

Commenters on social media were not pleased with the president's remarks.

Great reviews? Like on Rotten Tomatoes?

— Lira (@LoudmouthLira) May 25, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims ‘great reviews’ for COVID-19 response — while complaining he ‘got no credit’

Published

54 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

In a tweet fired off this Monday afternoon, President Trump painted a rosy picture of the response to his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he's received "great reviews" for his performance.

"Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus," Trump wrote. 'Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good - And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump triggers outrage by attacking veteran congressman on Memorial Day

Published

60 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) in a tweet promoting his GOP opponent, calling him an "American fraud" and a "puppet" who will destroy gun rights and voted to impeach him "on nothing."

Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement! https://t.co/v1OnY0MI8m

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image