Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s vaccine czar under fire for his relationship with drug companies he’ll be overseeing

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times published an analysis of the extensive industry ties — and potential conflicts of interest — of President Donald Trump’s new top vaccine official.

“The scientist, Moncef Slaoui, is a venture capitalist and a former longtime executive at GlaxoSmithKline,” reported Sheila Kaplan, Matthew Goldstein, and Alexandra Stevenson. “Most recently, he sat on the board of Moderna, a Cambridge, Mass., biotechnology firm with a $30 billion valuation that is pursuing a coronavirus vaccine. He resigned when President Trump named him last Thursday to the new post as chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, the federal drive for coronavirus vaccines and treatments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just days into his job, the extent of Dr. Slaoui’s financial interests in drug companies has begun to emerge: The value of his stock holdings in Moderna jumped nearly $2.4 million, to $12.4 million when the company released preliminary, partial data from an early phase of its candidate vaccine trial that helped send the markets soaring on Monday,” continued the report.

Slaoui sold his shares in Moderna as he was being brought on board, and the Trump administration maintains that they have vetted him thoroughly for conflicts of interest. However, the manner in which he was appointed has made the whole process less transparent.

“In agreeing to accept the position, Dr. Slaoui did not come on board as a government employee. Instead, he is on a contract, receiving $1 for his service,” said the report. “That leaves him exempt from federal disclosure rules that would require him to list his outside positions, stock holdings and other potential conflicts. And the contract position is not subject to the same conflict-of-interest laws and regulations that executive branch employees must follow.”

“In an interview, Dr. Slaoui said he was determined to avoid conflicts and would re-evaluate any remaining associations if his financial interests stood to gain more from his new post overseeing the government’s push to encourage speedy development of treatments or vaccines. “He did not say how much his GSK shares were worth. When he left the company in 2017, he held about 240,000 shares and share equivalents, according to the drug company’s annual report and an analysis by the executive compensation firm Equilar.”

He has also said he told the administration he does not wish to divest from GSK, but has promised to donate any capital gains he makes off of the GSK shares during his time in the government role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new group of which Dr. Slaoui is lead scientist will vet candidates for vaccines and treatments, to decide whether they should receive federal financial backing and additional support,” said the report.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Chris Cuomo’s CNN interview with his brother the governor takes a bizarre turn

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

CNN's Chris Cuomo has turned his interviews with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) beyond the question and answer for some momentary levity amid the heartbreak and loss Americans are experiencing in the COVID-19 crisis. The comedic questions have helped draw attention to important issues couched between chuckles.

Speaking Wednesday, the younger Cuomo inquired about his brother's coronavirus test, which some have reported is an uncomfortable or painful experience. President Donald Trump explained it wasn't enjoyable, but the governor showed his state how easy it was for him to take.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet mocks upcoming pro-Trump version of ‘The View’: ‘Hard pass for those grifters’

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's campaign unveiled a new pro-Trump talk show that will be called "The Right View" — essentially, "The View" except all the hosts support Trump. The show will be hosted by the president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign strategist Mercedes Schlapp, and 2016 Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson.

The Trump campaign is launching a conservative competitor to ‘The View’ called ‘The Right View’

Co-hosts: @kimguilfoyle @LaraLeaTrump @mercedesschlapp and @KatrinaPierson pic.twitter.com/edcC4Ll0iR

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow exposes Colorado public health form that says high-risk meatpacking workers won’t be tested

Published

59 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On MSNBC Wednesday, Rachel Maddow exposed a form from a county health department in Colorado that appears to block COVID-19 testing for high-risk workers at a meatpacking plant.

"We just obtained a document that I want you to see," said Maddow. "It is a document from Greeley, Colorado. Greeley, Colorado, of course, is one of the first meatpacking plants that we covered ... they have had we believe eight workers die in Greeley already. This is the plant they pledged publicly that they would test all of their employees before they reopened the plant. But then they didn't."

"This document is so strange, I first assumed it was all a misunderstanding," said Maddow. "It was like a Three's Company plot. It was a typo. But it's apparently real. And it's apparently not a typo ... the bottom part of the form there is labeled exposure questions. do you have a household member who has had fever and/or respiratory symptoms or one who has been told they have COVID-19? Yes or no. Has the person you stand next to on your work line had fever and/or respiratory symptoms? Yes or no. Do you ride to work with anybody who has had fever and/or respiratory symptoms? Yes or no. Do you eat lunch, have you eaten lunch next to somebody at the plant with fever or respiratory symptoms? Yes or no."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image