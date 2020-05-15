Quantcast
Trump’s vaccine press conference disrupted as truckers blare their horns in protest

Published

2 mins ago

on

Protesting truckers and President Donald Trump’s lies were the main events Friday afternoon at a White House coronavirus vaccine update press conference, which had been delayed by nearly an hour. Some administration officials wore masks, some didn’t. The horns blared so loudly they took over at times, forcing the president to acknowledge them, by lying.

“They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against,” Trump lied on camera, insisting it is “the sign of love.”

The convoy of  truckers lined up outside the White House repeatedly interrupting Trump and other speakers were protesting what they say are too low shipping rates.

“This is our distress call to our commander in chief to address the problems we are facing,” Rick Santiago, who organized the protest, told The Washington Post. “He has called us heroes — his heroes need his help now.”

The noise was so bad at times it drowned out speakers’ and reporters’ voices.

Trump also lied about coronavirus testing, insisting there are so many tests available that technicians are hanging out with nothing to do.

He lied about the speed with which America will see a coronavirus vaccine.

So did the Secretary of Defense.

And Trump insisted that it’s full speed ahead, the country will reopen as fast as he can force it, and he’s not waiting for a vaccine or anything else. The President said Americans should “fight through” the coronavirus. Over 87,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, likely far more.

“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”

 


