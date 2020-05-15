Trump’s vaccine press conference disrupted as truckers blare their horns in protest
Protesting truckers and President Donald Trump’s lies were the main events Friday afternoon at a White House coronavirus vaccine update press conference, which had been delayed by nearly an hour. Some administration officials wore masks, some didn’t. The horns blared so loudly they took over at times, forcing the president to acknowledge them, by lying.
“They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against,” Trump lied on camera, insisting it is “the sign of love.”
Trump with horns in background: And you hear that outside, that beautiful sound. Those are truckers that are with us all the way. There protesting in favor of President Trump as opposed to against…. That’s the sign of love pic.twitter.com/VN7ID7dMMK
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
The convoy of truckers lined up outside the White House repeatedly interrupting Trump and other speakers were protesting what they say are too low shipping rates.
“This is our distress call to our commander in chief to address the problems we are facing,” Rick Santiago, who organized the protest, told The Washington Post. “He has called us heroes — his heroes need his help now.”
The noise was so bad at times it drowned out speakers’ and reporters’ voices.
The horns are making the briefing a disaster pic.twitter.com/mxNCSK2cie
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
Trump also lied about coronavirus testing, insisting there are so many tests available that technicians are hanging out with nothing to do.
Trump: Many of the states have so much testing, the testers are waiting for people to show up. It’s great pic.twitter.com/Ay7ana1Y0X
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 15, 2020
He lied about the speed with which America will see a coronavirus vaccine.
Every expert has said that there will be no vaccine before the end of the year, but here is Trump repeating his lie that he wants a vaccine by the end of the year or sooner. pic.twitter.com/iDN8J9cqSD
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 15, 2020
So did the Secretary of Defense.
ESPER: "Winning matters and we will deliver by the end of this year a vaccine at scale." (That's a very bold promise.) pic.twitter.com/lKKEzBMCJp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020
And Trump insisted that it’s full speed ahead, the country will reopen as fast as he can force it, and he’s not waiting for a vaccine or anything else. The President said Americans should “fight through” the coronavirus. Over 87,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, likely far more.
“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”
Trump: “Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back.”
Live updates: https://t.co/sG1OSfOCu3pic.twitter.com/SzdK7nu8lh
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 15, 2020
Breaking Banner
Detroit man facing felony charge after death threat to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A Detroit man is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison after allegedly threatening to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) reports the Detroit News.
Robert Sinclair Tesh, 32, has been charged by Lansing prosecutor Kym Worthy with a false report of terrorism after his arraignment back on April 22.
"Tesh allegedly communicated through a social media messenger with an acquaintance, making threats to kill Whitmer and Nessel on April 14. Later that day, the Detroit Police Department arrested Tesh at his home in Detroit, the release said," the Detroit News reports.
Breaking Banner
Kentucky’s secretary of state got his ‘head taken off’ by fellow Republicans for making mail-in voting easy
Kentucky's secretary of state revealed that he's been lambasted by fellow Republicans for planning to send out instructions on voting by mail.
Secretary of State Michael Adams told NPR that he got his "head taken off" by other Republicans for backing absentee voting, although he realizes that he's partially to blame for public skepticism.
"It's partly on me because I talked about it in my campaign," said Adams, a former staffer for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence. "But it's my job now to calm people's fears."
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Rick Wilson explains why Team Trump is going all in on the ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy
Speaking on C-SPAN this Friday, former GOP political strategist Rick Wilson gave his thoughts on why President Trump and his allies are feverishly pushing the "Obamagate" numbers, saying that it's a reflection of Republicans' fears that he's losing his reelection prospects.
According to Wilson, Obamagate is a "slogan in search of a scandal."
"What we're seeing right now is another example of the Trump-Fox ecosystem trying to rev up his base with accusations of this deep state conspiracy which they are incredibly fond of ... This segment of their base that is into the whole 'QAnon' conspiracy world, believe there's some nefarious plot against Donald Trump, and not that of course that Michael Flynn was talking out of school to the Russians and was doing things that were flagging the national security system," Wilson said.