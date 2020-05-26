Twitter adds ‘Get the Facts’ label to Trump’s fraudulent tweets – but is it enough?

For the first time Twitter has inserted a label directly onto two tweets. President Donald Trump was the first recipient of what some are calling a “warning label,” but what appear to be a gentle offer to “get the facts.” Trump, some believe, was engaging in voter suppression.

In response to the two false, fear-mongering tweets Trump posted Tuesday morning, the social media giant appended a link that reads: “Get the facts about mail-in ballots”:

The link goes to a Twitter page offering articles on Trump’s false and fact-less tweets, along with three new fact checks.

Some are calling the move by Twitter “huge.” The company is under the gun from the Trump administration, along with other tech giants. Trump has promised a committee to investigate so-called anti-conservative “bias” among tech firms.

But others are saying it’s not enough.

Perhaps a good first step, but this reminds me of putting warning labels on cigarettes. They still kill. https://t.co/yiRAXREPQp — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 26, 2020

Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough told The Washington Post Trump’s tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.