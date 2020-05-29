Two Democratic senators reveal positive coronavirus antibody tests
Two Democratic U.S. Senators over the past 24 hours have announced they have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia revealed that he and his wife, George Mason University interim president Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. On Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania also announced he had tested positive for the virus.
“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” Sen. Kaine said in a statement. “There is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines — hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well.”
Politico reports Kaine earlier had tested positive for the flu, but “continued to experience symptoms. In April, both Kaine, and his wife, Anne, were told they could have mild cases of coronavirus, but were not tested because of a shortage in testing. The symptoms went away in mid-April, he said.”
In his statement Kaine added that the coronavirus “antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide.”
Senator Casey “said Friday that he experienced mild flu-like symptoms in April and quarantined in Scranton after consulting a physician,” WGAL reports. “The senator said the symptoms went away on their own, and he was never tested for the coronavirus.”
“On Wednesday afternoon,” Casey said in a statement, “I received the results of a COVID-19 ELISA IgG Antibody Test, which were positive. This positive test means that I likely had COVID-19 at some point over the last several months and have since developed an antibody response to the virus.”
Casey will donate plasma to help coronavirus victims.
COVID-19
Badly hit California economy aims to reverse virus ‘free fall’
Millions unemployed, world-famous tourist attractions closed, movie sets shuttered and a huge deficit looming: California has been among the states hardest hit by the pandemic economically.
Before the coronavirus struck, the Golden State had been growing at a faster pace than the rest of the country for an entire decade.
But when stay-at-home orders were announced in March, earlier than similar measures elsewhere across the nation, the economy -- heavily dependent on tourism, hospitality and entertainment -- took a sharp nosedive.
As businesses from shops and restaurants to amusement parks such as Disneyland closed, unemployment shot from negligible levels to 24 percent, well above the national rate of 15 percent and closer to the state's Great Depression peak.
COVID-19
Spain’s government pushes through basic income guarantee to fight poverty
The Spanish government approved on Friday the creation of a minimum income worth 462 euros ($514) a month for the poorest, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias told a news conference, in a scheme that targets some 2.5 million people.
Under the decree approved at a cabinet meeting, the Socialist-led government would pay the monthly stipend and top up existing revenue for people earning less so that they get at least that minimum amount every month, Iglesias told reporters.
The minimum income would increase with the number of family members to a total of up to 1,015 euros per month. The new programme aims to reach 850,000 households or 2.5 million people and would cost the government about 3 billion euros a year.
COVID-19
Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens
The death toll from the coronavirus spiked again in the United States, and Latin America's pandemic crisis deepened, as Europe's re-opening from lockdown grew bolder by the day.
Grim figures from the Americas were accompanied by the growing economic fallout, with the number of people filing unemployment claims in the US reaching 40 million, and Brazil shedding five million jobs.
AFP / Alex McBride Members of International Medical Corps (IMC) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim at a Ministry of Health Infectious Disease Unit in Juba, South Sudan
But Europe pressed on with efforts to return to normality, with the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A unveiling plans to resume play.