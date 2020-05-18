Two Trump appointees are caught up in Lindsey Graham’s investigation of ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy theory

On Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced a vote that would give him open-ended subpoena power to go after former Obama administration officials, as part of President Donald Trump’s crusade against everyone involved in the Russia investigation.

But according to Politico, Graham’s powers wouldn’t stop there. He would also have the ability to investigate two Trump administration officials who pursued the matter.

“His proposal would permit the South Carolina Republican to demand testimony and documents from figures involved in the intelligence associated with the launch of the Russia investigation, including Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former national intelligence director James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey,” reported Kyle Cheney. “But it also stretches into the Trump era, with authorization to subpoena current and former figures involved in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller — including former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein and current FBI director Christopher Wray.”

Rosenstein has been a favorite villain of Trump allies because he was behind the appointment of former special counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation of Russian ties to the Trump campaign hung over his presidency for two years. Wray, meanwhile, has endorsed the intelligence community’s consensus that Russia sought to make contact with and assist the Trump campaign.

“Trump in recent days has leaned on allies in the Senate, including Graham and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), to ramp up their probes of Obama administration officials, as Trump has sought to level unsupported allegations of criminality by his predecessor against his incoming administration,” wrote Cheney. “Graham recently shot down a suggestion by Trump to call Barack Obama himself, an action that Trump’s Justice Department has argued is unconstitutional, despite the current president’s call.”

