UK minister quits over Cummings lockdown trip
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was hit by its first resignation on Tuesday over the controversy surrounding top aide Dominic Cummings’ cross-country trip during the coronavirus lockdown.
Undermining attempts by ministers to try and move on from the crisis which has dominated British politics for days, Douglas Ross, a minister for Scotland, quit in protest.
“I have constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who didn’t visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government,” he said in a Twitter statement announcing his departure.
“I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the government was right.”
He added that Cummings’ interpretation of government rules was “not shared by the vast majority of people”.
The resignation will pile more pressure on Cummings, who held an extraordinary press conference Monday to justify driving his wife and young son on a 264-mile (425-kilometer) trip from London to Durham in the northeast of England during the height of the coronavirus crisis.
– ‘Lack of credibility’ –
Not long after Ross quit, Harriet Baldwin joined a growing list of Conservative MPs calling on Cummings to resign.
Tory party grandee Michael Heseltine told Sky News that “the lack of credibility” in Cummings’ version of events was “damaging the government”.
Some members of the clergy have also called on him to stand down as well as opposition party members, who will meet later today regarding the crisis.
Downing Street said it “regrets” the decision by Ross.
The resignation came after a cabinet heavyweight defended Cummings and said the controversial aide did not break the law.
Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said Cummings had acted reasonably in driving from London to Durham and then taking a separate journey to a local beauty spot, Barnard Castle, to — as he claimed — test his eyesight.
“What’s clear is that he didn’t break the law, he didn’t break the rules, he sought to protect his family and he also sought to ensure that the risk of anyone in his family infecting anyone else was absolutely minimized,” Gove told the BBC on Tuesday.
Cummings drove to his parents’ home in Durham after feeling ill because he and his wife, who was also feeling unwell, needed possible back-up childcare for their young son.
Despite calls for him to resign, Cummings has so far resisted and instead defended his actions.
He told reporters he had acted “reasonably and legally”.
The prime minister called Cummings’ actions “plausible”.
Also on Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics said the number of deaths in Britain “involving” the coronavirus had risen above 46,000, far higher than the 36,914 deaths officially confirmed in the government’s count.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Lot of scam artists in the water’: CNN financial expert gives tips for surviving the COVID-19 economy
A financial expert on Tuesday gave CNN viewers a crash course in how to handle their personal finances in the middle of the COVID-19 economy.
In an interview with host John Berman, HerMoney.com CEO Jean Chatzky warned that many scammers right now are trying to take advantage of people's dire credit situations caused by the COVID-19 recession.
"Right now we have seen a lot of scam artists in the water," she said. "We want to make sure that we... are taking care of handling your situation well."
She said that the best way to avoid getting into a desperate situation is maintaining a high credit score, and she said that people should make sure to use all their credit cards for at least one purchase a month, as credit card companies are now enacting stricter credit limits on cards that are rarely used.
COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic moved life online – a surge in website defacing followed
One consequence of the public’s compliance with social distancing and quarantines during the COVID-19 pandemic is a sharp decline in most types of crime. It looks like people staying home made communities less conducive to crime.
Unfortunately, the news isn’t as good as those numbers alone suggest. Other settings are seeing an increase in crime following the stay-at-home orders. One is the household, where domestic violence is likely to have increased in the past two months.
COVID-19
Is your neighborhood raising your coronavirus risk? Redlining decades ago set communities up for greater danger
Vicente Arenas moved to the edge of Denver’s Valverde neighborhood, attracted by low housing prices and proximity to his downtown job just three miles away.
The 1-square-mile neighborhood mixes small, ranch-style homes with auto body shops, metal fabricators and industrial supply warehouses, and is hemmed in on its four sides by state highways and interstates. Much of Valverde is devoid of streetlights and wide sidewalks, a fact that Arenas laments. But he immediately felt a strong kinship with the local Hispanic population, which comprises 81% of residents.