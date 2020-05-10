Unarmed militia one of many groups protesting California coronavirus order at Capitol
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of demonstrators in militia clothing descended Saturday on the west side of the state Capitol, one of at least three groups protesting California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus stay-at-home order in downtown Sacramento.A group calling itself the 2nd Regiment of the California State Militia held a silent vigil on the sidewalk, where three other big demonstrations have been held in recent weeks. More than 75 California Highway Patrol officers stood guard behind steel barricades that were set up Thursday to keep a large group from entering the Capitol grounds.Dozens o…
Georgia AG to investigate local authorities’ response to Ahmaud Arbery killing
The Georgia attorney general has promised his office will investigate local authorities’ handling of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the black 25-year-old man shot to death by two white men who escaped charges for more than two months.Captured in a shaky graphic video that went viral this week, the Feb. 23 shooting of Arbery in southern Georgia shocked and inflamed the local community and the wider public.Gregory McMichael, a retired 64-year-old district attorney’s investigator, and his 34-year-old son, Travis, were arrested and charged with murder Thursday.After the shooting, the two men told Gly... (more…)
Floridians aren’t following virus safety measures — as thousands refuse to stay home
MIAMI — As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to allow phased reopenings in more parts of the state, the state’s Department of Health announced a new app that streamlines the way Floridians and others can take the Community Action Survey, which officials say can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.Data from the survey show Floridians aren’t following some health official safety measures.The Community Action Survey Report was first announced in early April. DeSantis said, “In addition to helping our state better identify and predict coronavirus trends in Florida, the StrongerThanC-19... (more…)
Dr. Fauci headed to ‘modified quarantine’ after exposure to White House staffer with coronavirus
Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, is putting himself in “modified quarantine” after possibly being exposed to a White House staffer with coronavirus, CNN reported Saturday.Fauci, 79, told CNN correspondent Jake Tapper that the contact was “low risk” — meaning he did not have direct contact with the sick staffer.A test Friday found Fauci did not have COVID-19, CNN reported.Fauci plans to be tested every day, and will work from home wearing a mask, the network said. Fauci might eventually go to his office at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious ... (more…)