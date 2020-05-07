Unhinged woman goes on profane rant against ‘you Hawaiians’ when cop asks her to stop blocking traffic
A white woman was caught on video this week going on an unhinged rant against a police officer who tried to get her to stop blocking traffic.
In the video, the woman can be seen repeatedly yelling “F*ck you!” at the top of her lungs while the officer calmly tries to explain that she needs to move her car.
“I want everyone to stop f*cking yelling at me right now ’cause I’m not f*cking moving!” she screams.
She then got back in her car and continued hurling abuse at the officer by calling him a “short f*cking piece of sh*t.”
She then got upset when the officer appeared to say something about her to another person.
“You can talk about me all the f*ck you want, you f*cking Hawaiians,” she ranted. “‘The white lady’s crazy’ — you can talk all the f*ck you want, you f*cking motherf*ckers!”
Watch the video below.
We found Karen, she was blocking the road and yelling that the Hawaiians think the “white lady is crazy” pic.twitter.com/40vczfAu44
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) May 7, 2020
Unhinged white woman goes on profane rant against ‘you Hawaiians’ when cop asks her to stop blocking traffic
A white woman was caught on video this week going on an unhinged rant against a police officer who tried to get her to stop blocking traffic.
In the video, the woman can be seen repeatedly yelling "F*ck you!" at the top of her lungs while the officer calmly tries to explain that she needs to move her car.
"I want everyone to stop f*cking yelling at me right now 'cause I'm not f*cking moving!" she screams.
She then got back in her car and continued hurling abuse at the officer by calling him a "short f*cking piece of sh*t."
She then got upset when the officer appeared to say something about her to another person.
COVID-19
‘Never see the light of day’: Trump blocks CDC from releasing guidelines on safely re-opening public spaces like restaurants and schools
The Trump administration has blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from releasing a 17-page manual designed to help a wide variety of public spaces, from restaurants to schools to day-care centers to churches, re-open safely.
The Associated Press reports "agency scientists were told the guidance 'would never see the light of day,' according to a CDC official."
The guidelines, which also included guidance for employers with vulnerable workers, were set to be released Friday.
Breaking Banner
Steve King faces a ‘rare rebuke’ as Republican Jewish group backs his opponent in GOP primary race
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) who has been caught in multiple racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic comments over the years, was removed from all of his committees in Congress by his leadership and now one GOP Jewish group is supporting his opponent.
According to NBC News, the Republican Jewish Coalition is endorsing Randy Feenstra, in what they call a "rare rebuke" of one of their own party members.