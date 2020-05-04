Universal child care was provided during World War II. We need it again during this pandemic — and beyond
Historically, times of crisis have brought out the best in U.S. policymaking. The Great Depression ushered in the New Deal. The Cuyahoga River burning due to industrial pollution in 1969 gave us the Environmental Protection Agency. What might the coronavirus-fueled public health and economic emergencies lead to? If we follow another example from history, the answer just might be universal child care.The crisis facing our nation today shines a spotlight on the shortcomings of our health care delivery system, flaws in our democratic process and racial and environmental injustices. Perhaps more t…
Commentary
Universal child care was provided during World War II. We need it again during this pandemic — and beyond
Historically, times of crisis have brought out the best in U.S. policymaking. The Great Depression ushered in the New Deal. The Cuyahoga River burning due to industrial pollution in 1969 gave us the Environmental Protection Agency. What might the coronavirus-fueled public health and economic emergencies lead to? If we follow another example from history, the answer just might be universal child care.The crisis facing our nation today shines a spotlight on the shortcomings of our health care delivery system, flaws in our democratic process and racial and environmental injustices. Perhaps more t... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘Lincoln was assassinated’: Disgust follows Trump’s claim he is treated ‘worse than Lincoln’
Sitting in front of the legendary statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump ranted about how he is treated by the press, saying that he's treated worse than Lincoln. The question he was responding to was about being more bipartisan.
"They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln, I believe I am treated worse," he said.
https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1257099816762572803
https://twitter.com/PhilipRucker/status/1257102679031119872
Lincoln was assassinated on April 15, 1865. Trump may feel like he's being shot at by the press, but he's still very much alive.
Breaking Banner
Pompeo engages in huge coronavirus gaslighting: ‘Best experts think it was man-made’ – which is false – then flip-flops
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is engaging is a campaign of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and gaslighting in efforts to shore up President Donald Trump’s MAGA base while ramping up their attacks on China over the coronavirus that to date has killed more than 66,000 people in America.
On Sunday’s ABC News’ “This Week” (video below) Pompeo said the “best experts” think it was “manmade,” referring to the novel coronavirus, then immediately switched and said he believes and trusts the Intelligence Community which says it was not.