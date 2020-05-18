Up to 180 people exposed to coronavirus at California church that defied lockdown orders: report

A person who later tested positive for coronavirus attended a California church service on Mother’s Day and in the process exposed 180 other people, CNN reports.

The unidentified person is now in self-quarantine and officials are working on getting everyone who was in attendance tested.

“The incident highlights the ongoing tug-of-war between some religious organizations and public officials as they work to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” CNN reports. “Some congregations around the country have continued to meet, despite stay-at-home orders — though some states had exempted religious gatherings.”

According to Butte County Public Health Director Danette York, “organizations that hold in-person services or gatherings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up at great risk.”

In a separate statement, Butte County Public Health condemned the church and the “financial burden” to the health system it’s potentially causing.

“Moving too quickly through the reopening process can cause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures,” the statement said. “We implore everyone to follow the State order and our reopening plan to help combat the potential spread of Covid-19.”