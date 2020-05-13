US adds Cuba to blacklist on counterterrorism
The United States said Wednesday it had added Cuba to a blacklist of countries that do not fully cooperate on counterterrorism, denouncing the presence of Colombian leftist guerrillas.
Cuba joined four US adversaries — Iran, Syria, North Korea and Venezuela — in failing to be certified for 2019 under a US counterterrorism law that affects defense exports.
It was the first time that Cuba was not certified since 2015. The State Department pointed to the presence of negotiators from Colombia’s ELN rebels, who traveled to Havana in 2017 to negotiate with the Bogota government but have not returned.
“Cuba’s refusal to productively engage with the Colombian government demonstrates that it is not cooperating with US work to support Colombia’s efforts to secure a just and lasting peace, security and opportunity for its people,” the State Department said.
Colombian President Ivan Duque, a conservative ally of the United States, broke off talks with the ELN after a January car bomb attack on a Bogota police academy killed 21 recruits.
The militants have been demanding, unsuccessfully, that Colombia grant safe passage for its negotiators to return from Cuba.
The State Department move will have little practical effect on Cuba, which does not import weapons from the United States, its arch-rival.
But the step is the latest by President Donald Trump’s administration to increase pressure on Cuba and move away from the reconciliation efforts under his predecessor Barack Obama.
The ELN is said to operate in about 10 percent of Colombia but is a smaller player than the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, which reached a landmark peace agreement with the government in 2016.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Senate Republican blocks Schumer resolution to immediately release CDC guidance on safely re-opening the nation
A Republican from Indiana has just blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's resolution requiring the CDC to immediately release the guidance it created to help restaurants, stores, houses of worship, and other businesses along with local and state governments safely re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), claimed the document, created by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologists, scientists, and other health experts, was merely a set of "bureaucratic hurdles" and "over prescriptive guidelines" "designed to "shutter the economy," CNN reports.
Spanish police say drug ring smuggled cocaine-laced cardboard
Spanish police said Wednesday that a former Real Madrid player was among those arrested when they busted a suspected international smuggling ring which infused cocaine into cardboard boxes.
Edwin Congo and a one-time doctor to Argentine football icon Diego Maradona were arrested, along with 16 others, police said.
The ring would conceal small amounts of cocaine -- no more than 100 grammes -- in the paper of each box which it then recovered "through a complex chemical process" at its labs in the Netherlands and Bulgaria, police said in a statement.
A video released by police showed a machine crushing cardboard boxes to a pulp, which was then pressed in another container to extract the cocaine.
Breaking Banner
National security lawyer blows apart key Justice Dept argument in dismissing Mike Flynn’s charges
A former national security prosecutor blew apart the Justice Department's reasoning for dismissing the case against Michael Flynn.
Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general and President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade wrote a column for Lawfare unraveling the Department of Justice's claim that the investigation was not properly "predicated."
"Key to the Justice Department’s argument in its motion to dismiss is the fact that, after four months of investigation without finding any derogatory information, the FBI was prepared to close its case on Flynn," McQuade wrote. "A draft internal FBI document dated Jan. 4, 2017, shows that the bureau had sketched out a memo closing the probe, though the document includes the usual caveat that if new information were identified, the FBI would consider reopening the investigation."