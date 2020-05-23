US Army plans massive recruiting drive for summer
As nationwide unemployment figures reach record highs, the Army is offering career-seekers an opportunity to be all they can be.The U.S. Army plans to launch a major recruiting drive between June 30 and July 2. The initiative, called Army National Hiring Days, was reportedly pitched to the Army’s service secretary and chief of staff earlier this month. It will begin shortly after the storied military branch celebrates its 245th birthday on June 14.According to the Army Times, the push to beef up the number of soldiers in uniform follows a springtime of low recruitment, brought about by the cor…
Trump administration withdraws approval for homeless shelters across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Trump administration has yanked approval for major homeless shelter projects it previously approved in Sacramento and San Francisco.The move undermines a critical component of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to shelter the homeless on state land and throws nearly two dozen potential shelter projects across the state into question, according to letters the Federal Highway Administration sent the California Department of Transportation earlier this month.Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the city must find a way to still open a 100-bed shelter near X Street and Alhambra B... (more…)
Does working at home for coronavirus change how my out-of-state job is taxed?
Q. I live in N.J. and I work for a company based in New York City. My office closed because of the coronavirus and now I work at home. How does this impact the reporting of my 2020 taxes for N.J. and N.Y.? Is the income earned while working remotely from my home considered as earned only in New Jersey and is it taxed as such, or is my total pay considered New York income?— EmployedA. Yours is a great question and the implications could affect so many people during the shutdown.Under Section 132.18(a) of the New York tax code, any employee who works in New York but lives out-of-statemust pay Ne... (more…)
Devin Nunes’ lawyer is warned as judge moves CNN lawsuit to NY
WASHINGTON — A Virginia judge on Friday moved Rep. Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against CNN to New York and wrote that there was no “logical connection” for the California congressman to sue the media company in Virginia.The lawsuit is one of seven defamation cases Nunes and attorney Steven Biss filed since 2019 against news organizations, Twitter, his critics and the investigative research firm that created the so-called Steele dossier. Nunes, R-Calif., had filed all but two of the lawsuits in Virginia courts.Judge Robert E. Payne, of the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia, grant... (more…)