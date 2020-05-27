US breaks 100,000 mark for coronavirus deaths
At 1:02 PM the United States coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark. It’s been just four months and eight days since the first case of the deadly virus was diagnosed in the U.S.
According to Johns Hopkins and NBC News, the death toll is now 100,012.
President Donald Trump spent months not taking action and downplaying the threat, then falsely claiming it would “disappear,” like a “miracle.”
A new study shows President Trump’s decision to cut off incoming traffic from China forced hundreds of thousands to enter the U.S. without being tested, likely resulting in the huge numbers of coronavirus infections. Trump repeated that deadly error when he shut down traffic from Europe.
The United States has more infections and more coronavirus deaths than any other nation, by far.
GIF: The day-by-day rise in reported US coronavirus deaths. pic.twitter.com/DbdsV1kX7R
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 27, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
'We're barreling towards economic devastation': Robert Reich worries 'government is nowhere to be found'
With the United States Senate on vacation and no efforts currently advancing to provide further COVID-19 stimulus, economist Robert Reich warned of the stakes on Wednesday.
Reich, who served as Secretary of Labor during the Clinton administration, listed three troubling economic facts.
"Temporary eviction moratoriums are set to expire in half of the states. One-fifth of Americans missed rent payments this month. Unemployment benefits are set to expire in two months," he noted.
"We're barreling towards economic devastation and the government is nowhere to be found," Reich warned.
Trump's FDA sued by ACLU for needlessly threatening patients with exposure to COVID-19
The federal government's decision "results in discrimination in access and threatens to harm patients and their clinicians during a time of national crisis."
Medical experts and reproductive rights advocates are challenging a Food and Drug Administration rule on a prescription drug used to provide medical abortion care in a new lawsuit, charging that ongoing restrictions requiring patients to obtain the drug in person at clinical facilities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic needlessly threaten patients and healthcare staff alike with exposure to Covid-19.
