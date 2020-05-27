Quantcast
Connect with us

US breaks 100,000 mark for coronavirus deaths

Published

60 mins ago

on

At 1:02 PM the United States coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark. It’s been just four months and eight days since the first case of the deadly virus was diagnosed in the U.S.

According to Johns Hopkins and NBC News, the death toll is now 100,012.

President Donald Trump spent months not taking action and downplaying the threat, then falsely claiming it would “disappear,” like a “miracle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A new study shows President Trump’s decision to cut off incoming traffic from China forced hundreds of thousands to enter the U.S. without being tested, likely resulting in the huge numbers of coronavirus infections. Trump repeated that deadly error when he shut down traffic from Europe.

The United States has more infections and more coronavirus deaths than any other nation, by far.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We’re barreling towards economic devastation’: Robert Reich worries ‘government is nowhere to be found’

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

With the United States Senate on vacation and no efforts currently advancing to provide further COVID-19 stimulus, economist Robert Reich warned of the stakes on Wednesday.

Reich, who served as Secretary of Labor during the Clinton administration, listed three troubling economic facts.

"Temporary eviction moratoriums are set to expire in half of the states. One-fifth of Americans missed rent payments this month. Unemployment benefits are set to expire in two months," he noted.

"We're barreling towards economic devastation and the government is nowhere to be found," Reich warned.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Trump’s FDA sued by ACLU for needlessly threatening patients with exposure to COVID-19

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

The federal government's decision "results in discrimination in access and threatens to harm patients and their clinicians during a time of national crisis."

Medical experts and reproductive rights advocates are challenging a Food and Drug Administration rule on a prescription drug used to provide medical abortion care in a new lawsuit, charging that ongoing restrictions requiring patients to obtain the drug in person at clinical facilities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic needlessly threaten patients and healthcare staff alike with exposure to Covid-19.

Continue Reading
 

COVID-19

US breaks 100,000 mark for coronavirus deaths

Published

60 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

At 1:02 PM the United States coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark. It's been just four months and eight days since the first case of the deadly virus was diagnosed in the U.S.

According to Johns Hopkins and NBC News, the death toll is now 100,012.

President Donald Trump spent months not taking action and downplaying the threat, then falsely claiming it would "disappear," like a "miracle."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image