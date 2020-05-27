US breaks 100,000 mark for coronavirus deaths

At 1:02 PM the United States coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark. It’s been just four months and eight days since the first case of the deadly virus was diagnosed in the U.S.

According to Johns Hopkins and NBC News, the death toll is now 100,012.

President Donald Trump spent months not taking action and downplaying the threat, then falsely claiming it would “disappear,” like a “miracle.”

A new study shows President Trump’s decision to cut off incoming traffic from China forced hundreds of thousands to enter the U.S. without being tested, likely resulting in the huge numbers of coronavirus infections. Trump repeated that deadly error when he shut down traffic from Europe.

The United States has more infections and more coronavirus deaths than any other nation, by far.

GIF: The day-by-day rise in reported US coronavirus deaths. pic.twitter.com/DbdsV1kX7R — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 27, 2020

