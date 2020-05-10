Quantcast
Connect with us

US citizens captured and charged with terrorism after failed maritime ‘invasion’ of Venezuela: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Eleven alleged “terrorists” were arrested on Sunday in connection with the failed maritime “invasion” of Venezuela, authorities said, bringing the total captured to more than 40.

“Captured today #10May 2020, another three terrorist mercenaries in Colonia Tovar,” about an hour from Caracas, tweeted armed forces chief Admiral Remigio Ceballos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours later, state television reported that military personnel had captured an additional eight “terrorists” in the northern coastal state of Vargas.

The arrests came after another three alleged “mercenaries” were arrested Saturday, according to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“We have been meticulously looking for all those involved and we are going to capture them all,” Maduro announced during a television address.

The botched invasion attempt — which Maduro has compared to the Bay of Pigs incident in 1961 — saw men landing in early May at Macuto, less than an hour from Caracas. In total, 45 people have been arrested.

Eight attackers were reportedly killed in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the detainees are two former US soldiers, Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, who have been imprisoned and charged with “terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association.” They could face between 25 to 30 years in prison.

The others implicated in the case are Venezuelans.

The left-wing Maduro government claims the plan was to remove him from power and allow opposition leader Juan Guaido — recognized as the interim president by the United States and 50 other nations — to take control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maduro has said he believes US President Donald Trump was involved in the operation, with Guaido as his accomplice.

Trump has strongly denied the accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Maduro’s accusations against him, Guaido has not been charged with any alleged crimes.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Asian markets rally as restrictions are eased and death rates drop

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Asian equity markets rallied Monday as traders looked past a staggering jump in US job losses to focus on governments easing their virus lockdown measures and data showing the rate of deaths falling in some of the world's worst-hit countries.

However, observers warned that with the outlook still murky traders could be getting ahead of themselves, while there are concerns of a second wave hitting South Korea and China, which had been slowly reopening their economies.

Official figures on Friday showed a record 20.5 million people were laid off in April, sending unemployment soaring to 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Oliver blisters Donald Trump for trying to draft everyone to be ‘warriors — then make their deaths not count’

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has decided that Americans are all warriors in a made-up war, ready to risk their lives to die in fighting against an invisible enemy that can't be defeated without a vaccine.

John Oliver noted that everyone has now been drafted into the army whether we want to be or not, and if you have a negative view of the draft leftover from the Vietnam war, you're likely not alone. Because in the war against the coronavirus, more and more people are about to die.

That rosy picture was painted on "Last Week Tonight," Sunday, when Oliver pointed out the hilarious excuse Trump gave for not wearing a mask at the mask factory in Arizona.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Emergency room doctor flattens six shockingly stupid things Republicans say to justify reopening

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Republican governors have said that they will reopen whether it endangers the lives of their citizens or not. While many Americans are exhausted and overwhelmed from living in lockdown, others are terrified to step outside and risk their health or the health of others.

In a Washington Post editorial, Dr. Leana Wen outlined six shockingly stupid that that many in the GOP are advocating.

"Instead of preventing COVID-19, we should let people infect each other to achieve herd immunity," Wen quoted an excuse. It's a philosophy that some Fox News hosts and other far-right Republicans have promoted. Herd immunity only really works if you have a vaccine. Until there's a vaccine, it'll just be people getting the coronavirus and people dying. One of the other questions scientists have had about the coronavirus is whether you can get it a second time and if that second time is actually worse. There are only about two weeks of data that show this, but the experts aren't sure if you're immune from it after getting it once. Still, these influencers want people to risk it.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image